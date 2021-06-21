OCGN ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) For Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

On June 10, 2021, Ocugen announced that it would 'no longer pursue an emergency use authorization' for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, and would instead go through the process of obtaining full approval. The company said that the decision was 'based on a recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,' which also 'requested more information and data' for the approval. The news shocked the market, as the Company had previously indicated that it intended to apply for emergency use authorization.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 17, 2021.

If you currently own shares and/or options of OCGN and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

