An oceanside dream come true hits the California market. Check out ‘Whispering Sands’

A breathtaking home with a captivating name has landed on the real estate market in one of the most beautiful places on earth.

It’s known as “Whispering Sands Beach Estate,” and it has listed in La Jolla, California, for $23.8 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence sits about as close to the water as humanly possible for a home, and it is just as dazzling on the inside as it is on the outside.

Hot tub

“This Whispering Sand Estate is one of the only newly rebuilt oceanfront residences with direct sand access to hit the market in La Jolla in the last seven years,” listing agent Jim McInerney said in a news release.

Outdoor dining

Along with its beach access, the 4,900-square-foot estate has unimaginable views along with with a bunch of high-end amenities, including:

Beach

Covered decks

Seven-person spa

Outdoor fireplace

BBQ “command center”

Smart home system

Indoor/outdoor floor plan

Pool

Bedroom

La Jolla is an oceanside area that’s just minutes away from San Diego and the perfect escape from big city life without the added expense of venturing too far away.

Driveway

The listing is held by McInerney and Cade Silva of Compass.







Bathroom

