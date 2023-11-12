An oceanside dream come true hits the California market. Check out ‘Whispering Sands’
A breathtaking home with a captivating name has landed on the real estate market in one of the most beautiful places on earth.
It’s known as “Whispering Sands Beach Estate,” and it has listed in La Jolla, California, for $23.8 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence sits about as close to the water as humanly possible for a home, and it is just as dazzling on the inside as it is on the outside.
“This Whispering Sand Estate is one of the only newly rebuilt oceanfront residences with direct sand access to hit the market in La Jolla in the last seven years,” listing agent Jim McInerney said in a news release.
Along with its beach access, the 4,900-square-foot estate has unimaginable views along with with a bunch of high-end amenities, including:
Covered decks
Seven-person spa
Outdoor fireplace
BBQ “command center”
Smart home system
Indoor/outdoor floor plan
Pool
La Jolla is an oceanside area that’s just minutes away from San Diego and the perfect escape from big city life without the added expense of venturing too far away.
The listing is held by McInerney and Cade Silva of Compass.
