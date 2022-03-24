Oceano CSD director resigns citing harassment, stalking. ‘I decided not to be a sitting duck’

An Oceano CSD director has resigned from her seat, saying she has “serious concerns for her personal safety.”

Cynthia Replogle, who joined the district as a director in 2018, announced her resignation at the Oceano Community Services District’s board meeting Wednesday.

According to a news release sent out after the meeting, Replogle said she has repeatedly been harassed and stalked by a community member with “a known history of threatening district staff.” The CSD has previously obtained a restraining order against the man, according to the release.

The man was not named in the release.

In a prepared statement, Replogle said the district has refused to seek another restraining order against the man on her behalf — or to issue a cease-and-desist letter to him — despite him following and filming her jogging in Oceano and sending harassing emails.

“Still, the district refused to take any action,” she said in the statement. “I decided not to be a sitting duck at the dais for someone who has the means and intent to cause harm, when there are no efforts to keep him from following through on his threats.”

In the release, Replogle said she hopes her resignation will be a “wake-up call for municipalities and law enforcement to take harassment seriously.”

“Society will be better off when no one fears abuse while serving in public office,” she said.

Replogle was most recently re-elected to office in 2020. Her term was set to expire in 2024.