Oceania Oil and Gas Upstream Development Trends and Forecast by Project Type, Countries, Terrain and Companies, 2022-2026

Summary In Oceania, during the outlook period 2022-2026, a total of 26 crude and natural gas projects are expected to start operations. Among these, seven represent the number of planned projects with identified development plans and 19 represent the number of early-stage announced projects that are undergoing conceptual studies and are yet to be approved for development (pre-FID).

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


In 2026, active, planned, and announced projects in Oceania are expected to contribute about 702 thousand barrels per day (mbd) to the Oceania crude and condensate production and about 80.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to gas production.

Scope
- Oceania oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2022-2026
- Oceania new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, field terrain and facility type for 2022-2026
- Major projects count by key countries, field terrain, and facility type
- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06369091/?utm_source=GNW

