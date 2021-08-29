Oceania Healthcare Limited's (NZSE:OCA) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 57% Above Its Share Price

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Oceania Healthcare Limited (NZSE:OCA) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$64.1m NZ$68.5m NZ$72.2m NZ$75.4m NZ$78.2m NZ$80.8m NZ$83.2m NZ$85.4m NZ$87.6m NZ$89.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 8.9% Est @ 6.87% Est @ 5.45% Est @ 4.46% Est @ 3.76% Est @ 3.28% Est @ 2.94% Est @ 2.7% Est @ 2.53% Est @ 2.41% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% NZ$60.1 NZ$60.3 NZ$59.8 NZ$58.6 NZ$57.1 NZ$55.4 NZ$53.5 NZ$51.6 NZ$49.7 NZ$47.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$553m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$90m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.5%– 2.1%) = NZ$2.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$2.1b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= NZ$1.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$1.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$1.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Oceania Healthcare as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.924. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Oceania Healthcare, there are three additional factors you should look at:

