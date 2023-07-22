Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship back in the water after 10-day stoppage

The French-operated migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking has been cleared to leave the Italian port where it has been stuck for ten days in a bureaucratic wrangle.

Marseille-based SOS Mediterranee said Italian authorities at Civitavecchia port outside Rome, having called into question the vessel's safety standards, had given the green light for it to set to sea once more.

"Ten days after the detention of the Ocean Viking in the port of Civitavecchia the Italian authorities have recognised that the ship... wholly conforms to all applicable rules," said the NGO.

It added that Norwegian authorities, under whose flag the vessel sails had also confirmed as much, allowing the breakthrough.

Italian authorities had found there were not enough certified crew members to operate its life rafts, even though it holds more than the required amount of rafts.

She noted that in the four years since the NGO had chartered the vessel it had been subject to seven Italian controls -- an "unusually high" number in her view.

