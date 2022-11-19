Ocean Springs defeats Oak Grove to become first Coast 6A team to reach third round since 2009

The Ocean Springs Greyhounds defeated the Oak Grove Warriors 42-25 to become the first Coast 6A school to progress to the third round of the playoffs since 2009, when the Greyhounds lost to the Warriors.

The game opened with a bang as fireworks introduced the Greyhounds into the stadium; fireworks would continue on and off the field throughout the night.

Four minutes into the game, Bray Hubbard connected with JP Coulter for a 64-yard touchdown on a slant route over the middle.

Just three minutes later, Hubbard broke away for a 70-yard touchdown run to double the Greyhound lead. Oak Grove broke their scoring drought with 7:17 left in the second quarter with a field goal.

Ocean Springs’ quarterback Bray Hubbard celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Oak Grove during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The Greyhounds failed to complete a 48-yard field goal attempt at the close of the second quarter, leaving the score 14-3 at the half.

Throughout the night Hubbard ran through the Oak Grove defense like a freight train through a piece of plywood.

Hubbard fumbled the ball around the 50-yard line in the Greyhound’s opening drive of the second half, but made up for it on the next drive with a 53-yard run up the left side of the field, missing a diving Oak Grove defender and cruising into the end zone to make the score 21-3.

The Warriors fought back, scoring 16 points in 30 seconds with a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter, a safety on the first play of Ocean Springs’ next possession, and an 81-yard free kick return touchdown by Jaquerrius Gray.

But the game wasn’t close for long.

Hubbard rumbled, bumbled and stumbled through multiple defenders on a 20-yard run for a touchdown to stretch the Greyhound lead, 28-19. Fireworks exploded again after a 75-yard pick-six by Will Gray with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Trace Carter followed with another interception returned for a touchdown on the Warriors’ next drive.

Oak Grove quarterback Aj Maddox throws a pass during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

AJ Maddox connected with Damon Lee for Warrior’s touchdown with a little more than three minutes left in the game and failed to convert the 2-point attempt, but it was too late. The Greyhounds lined up in victory formation and Hubbard knelt down to secure the 42-25 win, revenge for both 2009 and last year’s quarterfinal loss to the Warriors.

Story continues

“I thought our guys fought until the very end and just really imposed their will tonight. They got after the quarterback pretty good on defense and continued to do a good job of limiting No. 1 and No. 10,” said Greyhound Head Coach Blake Pennock.

Hubbard attributed the win to the city of Ocean Springs and his mother who he said was watching over him.

“I just know in big games like these, I’ve got to step up. It’s my job,” said Hubbard.

The Greyhounds will face the Brandon Bulldogs next Friday.

Ocean Springs cheerleaders celebrate after Ocean Springs won a 6A playoff game against Oak Grove at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ quarterback Bray Hubbard gets tackled by Oak Grove during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ student section during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Oak Grove quarterback Aj Maddox reacts after losing a 6A playoff game to Ocean Springs at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Oak Grove’s PJ Woodland scores a touchdown during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Oak Grove’s student section during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ quarterback Bray Hubbard celebrates after a play during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ Bryshen Smith gets tackled by Oak Grove’s Tyler Slay during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ Head Coach Blake Pennock yells at his players during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Oak Grove’s Jaquerrius Gray gets tackled by Ocean Springs during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Oak Grove players celebrate after a touchdown against Ocean Springs during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ quarterback Bray Hubbard gets tackled by Oak Grove’s Talan Watts during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ Kenderek Weathers celebrates after a play during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Oak Grove quarterback Aj Maddox evades tackle during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs cheerleaders celebrate after Ocean Springs won a 6A playoff game against Oak Grove at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs players celebrate in the end zone after scoring against Oak Grove during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ John Paul Coulter runs the ball down the field during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ quarterback Bray Hubbard runs the ball during a 6A playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Ocean Springs’ Greyhounds run onto the field before a 6A playoff game against Oak Grove at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.