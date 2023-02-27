Ocean plastic: How tech is being used to clean up waste problem

Danielle Fleming & Liv McMahon - BBC Click
·5 min read
Plastic bottles pile up behind the Ocean Cleanup's Interceptor barrier in Kingston Harbour, Jamaica
Plastic bottles pile up behind the Ocean Cleanup's Interceptor barrier in Kingston Harbour, Jamaica

Trying to solve the world's ocean plastic pollution problem has been a "long and painful journey" for Dutch entrepreneur Boyan Slat.

The 28-year-old founder of non-profit environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup has been working on ways to filter plastic waste out of the Pacific Ocean for nearly 10 years.

He told BBC News it has been harder than he ever imagined it would be.

"The planet is is pretty big, it turns out," Boyan said.

"There's about 1,000 rivers we need to tackle and five ocean garbage patches, [so] the first few years were really about trying to understand the problem."

The world's biggest area of accumulated ocean plastic, commonly dubbed "the Great Pacific Garbage Patch", is located in the North Pacific Ocean.

Containing a huge build-up of plastic debris ranging from large fishing nets to flake-sized microplastics, it has been one of the main targets for The Ocean Cleanup team.

Casting the net

The Ocean Cleanup uses a long, u-shaped barrier, similar to a net, that is pulled through patches of rubbish by boats. It moves slowly to try to avoid harming marine life.

Cameras powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are used to continuously scan the ocean's surface for plastic and calibrate the team's computer models, helping them understand which parts of the Pacific area to target.

"When you look at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, there's some areas that have a very high density of plastic and other areas that are virtually empty," he said.

"If we are continuously cleaning up inside those hotspots, we can of course be a lot more effective in our clean-up operation."

Plastic collected by the 800-metre-long (2,600ft) system, the second of its kind developed by the company, is periodically taken to land and emptied for recycling.

The Ocean Cleanup crew sorts through plastic on a ship deck after an extraction
The Ocean Cleanup crew sorts through plastic on a ship deck after an extraction

Boyan said the system has so far cleaned up almost 200,000 kilograms (440,000 lbs) of ocean plastic.

While this represents just 0.2% of the 100 million kilograms of plastic contained in the world's largest patch of plastic rubbish, he said it was still worth it: "Everything big starts small, right?"

The team believes it will have collected 1% of the patch by the end of this year using its current system - but they are scaling up their operations to try to clean up patches faster.

They are developing System 3, a 2.4km (1.49 miles) long giant barrier, for use in the summer.

And The Ocean Cleanup hopes that rolling out 10 of these larger systems in the near-future could clean up to 80% of the North Pacific's plastic debris by the end of the decade.

Mock-up image comparing the size of its new, larger floating barrier to its current 800m system
The Ocean Cleanup is developing a new system which is three times the size of its current one

Stemming the flow

Research carried out by the company in 2021 suggests about 1,000 of the world's rivers are the source of 80% of the global ocean plastic pollution.

"The rivers are really the arteries that carry trash from land to sea," Boyan said. "So when it rains, plastic washes from streets into creeks, into rivers, and then ultimately to the ocean."

He says the fast-flowing nature of rivers can make stopping plastic even more difficult.

"In rivers you really only have one shot at catching the plastic - it just flows by and if you don't catch it, it's guaranteed to enter the ocean," he said.

Rubbish accumulates behind the barrier of an Interceptor system in Ballona Creek, California
Rubbish accumulates behind the barrier of an Interceptor system in Ballona Creek, California

The Ocean Cleanup uses its "Interceptor" solutions to try to catch rubbish in rivers before it reaches the sea.

The tech behind these varies according to factors such as width, depth, flow speed and debris type of the river in question - again assessed using AI-powered cameras.

Most of the deployments use a conveyor belt to extract the garbage from the water.

"We are intercepting plastic in 11 rivers around the world," Boyan said, "but ultimately aim to scale this to all 1,000 heaviest polluting rivers in the world."

Plastic rubbish gathered by an Interceptor moving along a conveyor belt
Rubbish filtered from the Klang River in Selangor, Malaysia moves along an Interceptor's conveyor belt

'Stopping the tap'

Prof Richard Lampitt of the National Oceanography Centre told BBC News in 2018 he believed using boats to pull nets and shuttle plastic from ocean garbage patches to ports could have a high carbon cost.

Several years later, he says he remains sceptical about this - but feels far more positive about targeting rubbish in rivers.

"The environmental costs are much, much lower," he said. "You haven't got to go 1,500km in order to get the stuff."

But noting the risks of microplastics to the heart of the marine ecosystem, Prof Lampitt said he thought that rather than cleaning up plastic in our seas, "it is really is an issue of stopping the tap and stopping this material getting into the ocean".

"I cannot think of any way that you can remove these from the natural environment from the ocean without causing massive damage to the food webs, and of course taking an awful lot of energy in order to do it," he said.

Boyan Slat stands on a beach covered in plastic bottles and items in Honduras
Boyan said he hoped there would no longer be a need for The Ocean Cleanup in future

While trying to take on the world's marine pollution problem is undoubtedly tough, and contingent on reduced plastic production and consumption in the first place, Boyan has high hopes for the future.

"I truly believe that with these technologies to clean up the legacy pollution in the ocean and to intercept plastic in rivers before it reaches the oceans, we will actually able to to put ourselves out of business in the not-so-distant future," he added.

You can watch the full report on Click

Latest Stories

  • Highly Intelligent and Possibly Invincible Super Pigs Are Invading America

    A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.

  • Massive king cobra emerges in family's living room while they watch TV

    A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...

  • Potent Ontario storm likely to disrupt travel with wintry cocktail

    Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.

  • How this facility in central Alberta is giving new life to oil waste

    Out of the thousands of oil facilities that dot Brazeau County, one stands out from the rest. Instead of producing, compressing or pumping fuel, Recover Energy Services Inc. recycles oil from drilling waste. The company's facility is located just outside Lodgepole, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. "I'm pretty proud of what our team has accomplished here," CEO Stan Ross said. When a new oil well gets drilled, sometimes thousands of metres deep, companies use a drilling fluid, such as a

  • Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

  • Accumulating snow coats B.C.'s South Coast, makes travel arduous

    Although snow eases Sunday morning on the B.C. South Coast, travel will remain difficult through the day

  • Southern California rocked by historic snow, rain — and it's not over: Live updates

    A historic weather front slamming Southern California with stunning snow and record rains eased its grip Sunday. But more bad weather is on the way.

  • LA snow dusts Hollywood sign as winter storm tightens grip

    San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.

  • Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c

  • Sustainable Saskatchewan $1.1M ad campaign: Selling the province or 'greenwashing' the problem

    If you have been in an airport in Canada recently you might have noticed an advertising campaign promoting a "Sustainable Saskatchewan." The Sustainable Saskatchewan website and digital media campaign, launched late last year, has brought the message to 10 Canadian airports with digital ads that read: "If you're looking for opportunities to partner, innovate and sustainably develop natural resources, Saskatchewan is the best place in the world to do it." However, critics say the government's cam

  • Dangerous travel across the South Coast as heavy snow lasts into Sunday

    Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.

  • Michigan Researchers Find Every River Fish They Test Contains 'Forever Chemicals'

    “It just demonstrates how ubiquitous these chemicals are in the environment,” one researcher said.

  • First, a blizzard warning in Southern California. Now thundersnow?

    A weather spotter reported thundersnow, which is when lightning and thunder occurs during a snowstorm. The weather phenomenon will return to the Southland on Saturday.

  • Signs of Everglades recovery emerge. Long way to go but ‘trending in the right direction’

    “Are we there yet? No. We are not fully restored. But, we are trending in the right direction,” says Melodie Naja, National Park Service scientist.

  • An alligator rescued in Brooklyn's Prospect Park has a bathtub stopper stuck in her body

    The nearly five-foot alligator was found "extremely emaciated" in a lake in New York City's Prospect Park, the Wildlife Conservation Society said.

  • More rain coming to SoCal through Wednesday after epic snowstorm moves out

    A winter storm carving a path through Southern California slackened Saturday, leaving sleet, snow and record-setting rain in its wake.

  • A female orca adopted a baby pilot whale in the first known case of its kind, scientists say

    A researcher said that the relationship could be interpreted as a "lovely warm adoption story" or a case of killer whale abduction.

  • EPA orders 'pause' of derailment contaminated waste removal

    Federal environmental authorities have ordered a temporary halt in the shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment earlier this month in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line. Region 5 administrator Debra Shore of the Environmental Protection Agency said Saturday the agency ordered Norfolk Southern to “pause” shipments from the site of the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine but vowed that removal of the material would resume “very soon.” Going forward, disposal plans including locations and transportation routes for contaminated waste will be subject to EPA review and approval, she said.