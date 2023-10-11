‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel: Producer Teases Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Film Will “Do Right By The Franchise”

Josey McNamara is teasing the Ocean’s 11 prequel that is in the works and set to star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, reuniting the Barbie stars in a new film.

“They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing,” McNamara told Games Radar at the BFI London Film Festival during the Saltburn red carpet.

In terms of the actual premise of the film, McNamara kept mum but teased that it would “do right by the franchise.”

“I can’t really say much,” McNamara said, “but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

The film has been in “active development” since last year with Carrie Solomon penning the prequel set in 1960s Europe. Robbie and Tom Ackerly will produce for LuckyChap, alongside Roach and Michelle Graham for Everyman Pictures. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara will exec produce alongside Village Roadshow, which may also co-finance the pic.

The Ocean’s franchise was launched by Steven Soderbergh back in 2001 and based on the 1960 Rat Pack pic. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts starred in the film that would end up grossing over $450M worldwide. A sequel titled Ocean’s Twelve would be released in 2004 followed by Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007. In 2018, Ocean’s 8 was released with a female-centric cast that included Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy kaling, Awkafina, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.

