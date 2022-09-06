Occlutech announces new members to the Executive Management Team - appoints Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President Global Business Development & Marketing

SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Occlutech Holding AG Occlutech Holding AG ("Occlutech"), one of the world's leading providers of minimally invasive structural heart disease devices has expanded its Executive Management Team by appointing two new members. Jose de la Cortina has been recruited as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Mathias Bouzereau has been recruited as Vice President (VP) Global Business Development & Marketing.

Occlutech's new members of the Executive Management Team have extensive experience within their areas of expertise and responsibility as follows:

Jose de la Cortina (CCO) is born in 1973 and holds a Science Degree in Medical Biology from Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, Canada, and a Commerce Degree in International Business from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada. For the last 23 years, Jose has been a critical contributor to the huge success story of Baylis Medical that was acquired by Boston Scientific for 1.75 B USD$ this year. He has been driving commercialization into the USA, Japan, Europe, and many other regions. At Occlutech Jose will be taking full responsibility for the development and commercial strategies, while driving global sales, growth and profitability in over 85 markets.

Mathias Bouzereau (VP Business Development & Marketing) is born in 1971 and holds a Master of Business Administration from IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, a Master of Science in Computer Science from INSA Lyon, France, and the University of Nottingham, UK. Mathias has experience from Gemalto/Gemplus (now part of Thales) where he held several leadership positions in Europe and Latin America, contributing to turn a start-up into a 2 billion euro multinational company. In addition, he has 13 years of experience from Medtronic where he held marketing positions in Congenital Therapies as well as Strategic Marketing in the Structural Heart Division. At Occlutech Mathias will be leading Business Development & Marketing to build the product pipeline and implement global product strategies, while driving growth to strengthen Occlutech as a global leading specialist provider in cardiac devices.

"I am excited that we are expanding Occlutech's Executive Management Team with two new well accomplished and driven individuals with extensive experience. With Jose and Mathias joining we are strengthening the team in the key areas of product pipeline development, marketing and sales excellence, where their expertise will contribute significantly to Occlutechs continued growth journey," says Sabine Bois, CEO, Occlutech.

Occlutech's Executive Management Team consists of 9 members as of September 1, 2022. Besides Sabine Bois (CEO) and the two new members mentioned above it also includes Thomas Okke Frahm (VP IT), Sakarias Lindell (VP People & Culture), Luis Martin-Parras (VP Supply Chain & Manufacturing), Oshri Budana (VP Clinical & RA/Q), Frank Dallmann (VP R&D), and Lars Wadell (CFO).

About Occlutech

Occlutech is a leading specialist provider of minimally invasive structural heart implants, with a mission to improve the quality of life for people with heart conditions. The vision is to become a leading global specialist in cardiac implants, addressing congenital heart defects, stroke prevention and heart failure. Since 2003, the company has developed, manufactured, and commercialized occluders and interatrial shunt products. Occlutech has a broad and proven portfolio, based on proprietary technology, and over 200 patents with more than 150,000 products sold. The company markets and sells its products in around 85 countries. The company has around 290 employees and is a public limited liability company registered in Switzerland. For more information: www.occlutech.com.

