Occidental Announces Expiration and Final Results in Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced the expiration and final results in connection with its offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “ Tender Offers ” and each, a “ Tender Offer ”) its outstanding 4.10% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “ 4.10% 2021 Notes ”), 2.600% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “ 2.600% 2021 Notes ”), Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2021 (the “ Floating Rate August 2021 Notes ” and, together with the 4.10% 2021 Notes and 2.600% 2021 Notes, the “ 2021 Notes ”), Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2022 (the “ Floating Rate August 2022 Notes ”), 2.600% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “ 2.600% 2022 Notes ”), 2.700% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “ 2.700% 2022 Notes ”), 3.125% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “ 3.125% 2022 Notes ” and, together with the Floating Rate August 2022 Notes, 2.600% 2022 Notes and 2.700% 2022 Notes, the “ 2022 Notes ”) and 2.70% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “ 2.70% 2023 Notes ” and, together with the 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes, the “ Notes ”) up to a maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (the “ Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price ”), of $3,000 million.



The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined below) were made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions described in Occidental’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 12, 2020, as amended by press releases issued by Occidental on August 12, 2020 and August 24, 2020 (the “ Offer to Purchase ”). The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 9, 2020 (the “ Expiration Date ”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Offer to Purchase.

According to the information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations, as of the Expiration Date, Occidental had received valid tenders from holders of the Notes as outlined in the table below. The table below also reflects information previously announced by Occidental regarding the 2021 Notes which were tendered as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 25, 2020 (such date and time, the “ 2021 Notes Early Tender Time ”), and the 2022 Notes and 2.70% 2023 Notes which were tendered as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 28, 2020 (such date and time, the “ 2022 and 2023 Notes Early Tender Time ”), and subsequently accepted for purchase and cancelled on August 27, 2020 and September 1, 2020, respectively.

Series of Notes CUSIP Number/ISIN Acceptance

Priority

Level Aggregate

Principal Amount

Previously Accepted for Purchase ($) Aggregate

Principal Amount Additionally Tendered at Expiration Date ($) Aggregate

Principal Amount

Additionally Accepted for Purchase at Expiration Date ($) Tender Consideration

(1) ($) 4.10% Senior Notes due 2021 674599BY0 /

US674599BY08 1 $ 138,555,000 $ 95,000 $ 95,000 $ 957.50 2.600% Senior Notes due 2021 674599CU7 / US674599CU76 2 $ 1,099,276,000 $ 0 $ 0 $ 955.00 Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2021 674599CV5 / US674599CV59 3 $ 122,523,000 $ 0 $ 0 $ 930.00 Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2022 674599CQ6 / US674599CQ64 4 $ 447,909,000 $ 0 $ 0 $ 910.00 2.600% Senior Notes due 2022 674599CK9 / US674599CK94 5 $ 171,355,000 $ 0 $ 0 $ 937.50 2.700% Senior Notes due 2022 674599CP8 / US674599CP81 6 $ 101,555,000 $ 0 $ 0 $ 942.50 3.125% Senior Notes due 2022 674599CC7 / US674599CC78 7 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 950.00 2.70% Senior Notes due 2023 674599CE3 / US674599CE35 8 $ 51,678,000 $ 0 $ 0 $ 917.50

(1) Does not include accrued but unpaid interest, which will also be payable as provided in the Offer to Purchase.



As of the Expiration Date, Occidental received no valid tenders from holders of the 2022 Notes or 2.70% 2023 Notes after the 2022 and 2023 Notes Early Tender Time. Accordingly, no additional 2022 Notes or 2.70% 2023 Notes were accepted for purchase after the 2022 and 2023 Notes Early Tender Time.

As set forth in the table above, Occidental has accepted for purchase all 2021 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the 2021 Notes Early Tender Time, but at or prior to the Expiration Date. The settlement date for such 2021 Notes accepted for purchase (the “ Settlement Date ”) will be September 11, 2020. Holders of such 2021 Notes accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Tender Offer Consideration for such series of 2021 Notes as set forth in the table above for each $1,000.00 principal amount of 2021 Notes, together with accrued but unpaid interest on such 2021 Notes from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Settlement Date, but will not receive the Early Tender Premium with respect to such series of 2021 Notes.

As part of the Tender Offers, Occidental solicited consents (the “ Consent Solicitations ”) from the holders of the 2.600% 2021 Notes, Floating Rate August 2021 Notes, Floating Rate August 2022 Notes, 2.600% 2022 Notes, 2.700% 2022 Notes, 3.125% 2022 Notes and 2.70% 2023 Notes (collectively, the “ Consent Notes ”) for certain proposed amendments described in the Offer to Purchase that would, among other things, remove certain covenants contained in the indentures governing the Consent Notes (the “ Proposed Amendments ”). Adoption of the Proposed Amendments with respect to each series of Consent Notes requires the requisite consent applicable to each series of Consent Notes as described in the Offer to Purchase (the “ Requisite Consent ”). As of the Expiration Date, the Requisite Consent was not obtained with respect to any series of Consent Notes. Accordingly, the Proposed Amendments will not be implemented in respect of any series of Consent Notes, and the indentures governing all Consent Notes will remain in effect in their present form.

