Occam.fi Unveils the OccamX DEX

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Today, the Occam Association is proudly revealing both its white paper and exclusive sneak-previews of the Occam.fi platform's ambitious decentralized exchange trading venue - named OccamX.

Designed with the needs of the emerging decentralized finance and native token ecosystem of the Cardano blockchain in mind, OccamX aims to create a new ecosystem that encompasses key financial services in a decentralized fashion with a strong focus on the UX, brand, education and accessibility.

Cardano is a third-generation blockchain protocol that has gained widespread commercial success in recent months - most notably for its energy-friendly methods of reaching consensus, the release of native token functionality, and the imminent arrival of smart contract capabilities. The Occam.fi ecosystem is tailor-made for this rapidly expanding blockchain ecosystem and its users - both institutional and retail alike.

Through OccamX's multi-asset liquidity pools with dynamic asset weights, called Metapools, the liquidity of any single asset on the OccamX DEX can always be traded against the combined liquidity of any other asset within the Metapool. It is expected that this feature alone will bring huge liquidity to early-stage projects that require secondary market trading infrastructure.

Mark Berger, president of the Occam Association, said:

"We promised from the start that the Occam.fi ecosystem would quickly transition into much more than just another launchpad for IDO projects. To support a fully-fledged decentralized ecosystem for Cardano, secondary market trading venues and adequate decentralized infrastructure is required - and we will deliver this through OccamX."

To prepare for the release of smart contract capabilities on Cardano, OccamX will first deploy in Ethereum's Solidity environment, with a view to move blockchain's once components are available.

About Occam.fi

The Occam.fi ecosystem is managed and maintained by the Occam Association, a Switzerland-based entity operating from the crypto-friendly Canton of Zug. When the Occam.fi ecosystem grows sufficiently, Occam.fi will be governed and steered by a carefully designed decentralized autonomous organization. Occam.fi is the first decentralized launchpad designed for the Cardano ecosystem, built with expertise and care from a veteran team of blockchain entrepreneurs and professionals. Learn more at www.occam.fi.

