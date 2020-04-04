OCBC to close 22 branches temporarily due to COVID-19 social distancing measures

(Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — OCBC Bank will temporarily close 22 of its branches from 9 April to 4 May, as it expects reduced traffic due to enhanced social distancing measures by the Singapore government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a media release on Friday (3 April), OCBC said its network of 1,200 ATMs, as well as its digital banking solutions, will remain operational.

To ensure that there will be at least one branch open in the proximity of every neighbourhood town centre, 24 branches will stay open, including all 19 branches that offer Sunday Banking services.

All five branches with safe deposit boxes – OCBC Centre, Thomson, Sixth Avenue, Ang Mo Kio and Bedok North – will remain open. The trade service centres at OCBC Centre South and OCBC Tampines Centre 2 will also be operational.

The branches that will be closed are: Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, City Square Mall, Holland Village, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang Wave Premier, Marina Bay Financial Centre, North, NTU, NUS, Parkway Parade Premier, Paya Lebar Square, Serangoon Garden, SMU, Sun Plaza, Suntec City, Ubi, United Square, White Sands and Woodlands.

OCBC Bank said that its next-generation ATMs, which were rolled out in 2018 and are available at 23 branches, can perform 80 per cent of the most-frequently requested over-the-counter services. Since March, cash cheques can also be instantly encashed at these ATMs.

Customers are advised to check the bank’s website for details and to use the branch locator function to find an available branch nearest to them.

