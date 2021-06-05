Ocasio-Cortez reveals top choice in New York mayoral race

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has remained fairly quiet about New York City's mayoral race, but she made her top choice (the primaries will use ranked-choice voting for the first time in the city's history) for the role clear on Saturday with a public endorsement of Maya Wiley.

A source close to Ocasio-Cortez reportedly told journalist Hunter Walker that Wiley was pitched to the congresswoman as the "only viable progressive choice," and "the only other option would be nothing."

Wiley, a New School professor and former councel to incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), has trailed frontrunners like Andrew Yang and Eric Adams in recent weeks, but Walker notes that she's gained some momentum after other key endorsements, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Ocasio-Cortez's backing could certainly add to that, given the congresswoman is a well-known public figure who has cruised to two straight electoral victories in her congressional district, which encompasses parts of the Bronx and Queens.