Ocasio-Cortez Delivers Yet Another Takedown After Trump's Rally Insult

Donald Trump keeps pumping out the insults, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just keeps knocking them right back at him.

At a campaign rally Monday in Lititz, Pennsylvania, the president tossed out some of his go-to attacks against the progressive lawmaker and her proposals to combat climate change.

“A great student of the environment — I don’t think she ever took an environmental course in college,” he said. “She did go to college, right?”

Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated from Boston University with degrees in economics and international relations, argued that plenty of people without a college education could run the country better than Trump has. She slammed him and his fellow Republicans for their elitist attitude toward people without degrees, such as food service workers, calling it “classist & disgusting.”

She also pointed out that as college tuition continues to rise, degrees begin to measure privilege more than competence.

I could say yes, but who cares? Plenty of people without college degrees could run this country better than Trump ever has.



As much as GOP cry about “elites,” they’re the ones who constantly mock food service workers, people w/o degrees, etc as dumb. It’s classist & disgusting. https://t.co/t4FepwyeGl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 26, 2020

I’ve hired people w/o degrees who have done incredible, effective, & strategic work.



The more college costs soar, the more degrees become a measure privilege than competence. Our country would be better off if we made public colleges tuition-free & cancelled student loan debt. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 26, 2020

Trump persistently goes after Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive House colleagues in the so-called “Squad”: Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

At the presidential debate last week, he claimed that they “know nothing about the climate,” prompting Twitter responses from all four women. Pressley joked that they live in Trump’s head...

