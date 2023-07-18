Ocado losses deepen 37pc amid tensions with ‘unhappy’ M&S

Ocado

Ocado is focusing on cutting costs amid growing tensions over its joint venture with Marks & Spencer, which has reported deepening losses.

The online grocer reported a pre-tax loss of £289.5m for the six months to May 28, a slump of 37pc on the same period a year earlier.

It comes days after the chairman of M&S said the high street retailer is “not happy” with the performance of its joint venture Ocado Retail.

Archie Norman told investors at the company’s annual meeting that Ocado Group and M&S have “got work to do”.

Ocado Retail revenues rose by 5pc to £1.2bn as average price inflation of 8.4pc was offset by smaller basket sizes – down 6.3pc at 45 items – and fewer orders per week as shoppers reduced their spending in the face of soaring cost pressures.

Ocado said it would try to keep a lid on costs at the venture and boost efficiency, having announced it will close its oldest warehouse in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

Ocado shares surged to a five-month high to the top of the FTSE 100, rising by 12.2pc, after the company maintained its full-year profit guidance.