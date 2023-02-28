Egg crisis contributes to record £811 surge in grocery bills - live updates

Eggs are among the goods with the fastest-rising prices - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Surging prices for eggs, milk and margarine have sent grocery price inflation rising at its fastest pace on record.

Shoppers have switched to Aldi and Lidl as the try to navigate the surging cost of food, with households facing an £811 increase to their average annual bill if they buy the same items.

Grocery price inflation reached 17.1pc in the four weeks to February 19, the highest level ever recorded by market research business Kantar.

Aldi pushed its market share to a new record this period hitting 9.4pc, closely followed by Lidl, which was up to 7.1pc.

There was also good news for Ocado. It secured its strongest ever market share. Today it published annual results showing losses topped half a billion pounds last year.

Grocery prices are rising fastest in milk, eggs and margarine.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: "Shoppers have been facing sustained price rises for some time now and this February marks a full year since monthly grocery inflation climbed above 4pc.

"This is having a big impact on people's lives."

Read the latest updates below.

11:25 AM

China's re-opening risks fresh surge in gas prices, warns IEA

China's reopening after its ending its zero-Covid restrictions could trigger a bigger-than-expected jump in gas prices in Europe, according to the International Energy Agency.

While Chinese demand is the "big unknown," a rapid expansion could see the country's liquefied natural gas imports surge as much as 35pc this year, the IEA said in a quarterly report.

That would boost global competition for the fuel and may push prices back up to the "unsustainable" levels seen last summer, it said.

Gas prices hit record highs in August following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but have already lost nearly 40pc in the first two months of the year after Europeans saved the fuel like never before in history.

The continent's gas demand plunged by 13pc in 2022 — the steepest drop on record.

China's Covid restrictions allowed Europe to import record amounts of liquified natural gas from around the world.

Story continues

This allowed the continent to survive the winter with much lower Russian flows and pushed prices down more than 80pc from record highs.

However, even as wholesale prices fall, British household still face rising energy bills from April as the Government is poised to reduce its subsidies that have limited the impact of surging prices.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has lifted zero-Covid restrictions which hampered his country's economy - Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP

10:58 AM

Digital pound plans under spotlight from MPs

The deputy governor of the Bank of England has admitted he does not know how a digital pound would be protected against fraud.

Sir Jon Cunliffe said what could be done in the "technological sphere to prevent" fraud is for the next stage of development of the so-called Britcoin.

He is answering questions from MPs on the Treasury select committee about the crypto-asset industry.

He also indicated that the Bank of England would need private sector help on developing digital pounds and added the technology could protect against bank failure.

Sir Jon said: "Our basic motivation and the reason we think it is likely to be needed is to generate digital cash."

He added: "We would hope by the end of this next phase to have the skills - and we would move with private sector partners - to build a working prototype to test in a simulated environment, and then test in a live environment."

10:43 AM

Pound rally continues after Brexit deal

The pound has edged up today as it continues to rally following Britain's new deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade.

However, sterling is still heading towards its largest monthly loss against the dollar since Liz Truss's mini-Budget in September.

Rishi Sunak struck a deal - dubbed the Windsor framework - with the European Union on Monday to ease restrictions on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The pound rose by as much as 1.1pc against the dollar and gained 0.5pc against the euro after the Prime Minister's announcement.

Sterling was up 0.2pc against the dollar and heading towards $1.21 and has gained 0.2pc against the euro, with one euro with less than 88p.

Against the dollar, sterling has lost 1.9pc in value in February, its biggest one-month slide since the near-4pc drop in September to record lows.

10:23 AM

Bayer forecasts lower profit as prices fall for Roundup ingredient

German chemicals giant Bayer quadrupled its net profit last year amid higher prices and strong demand for its controversial weed-killer Roundup.

However, it sees lower profit this year as it contends with falling prices for agriculture products.

Net profit climbed to €4.2bn (£3.7bn), up from €1bn (£880m) a year earlier, while sales rose by 8.7pc to €50.7bn.

However, the Leverkusen-based group forecast core earnings per share of as much as €7.40 in 2023, lower than the €7.94 last year and below estimates.

The crop science division, Bayer's biggest growth area last year, is set to slow as prices decline for glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup that it manufactures in Louisiana.

Bayer has benefitted from surging glyphosate prices in recent years amid constraints on supplies.

While its shares are up about 16pc this year, the stock has lost about 40pc since the takeover of Monsanto was completed in June 2018.

Bayer has been embroiled in costly litigation after acquiring Roundup as part of the deal over allegations the weedkiller causes cancer, a charge the company denies.

Bayer - Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

10:07 AM

Klarna reports largest ever annual loss

Klarna has reported the largest annual loss in its history but insisted it is on track to make a profit by this summer as more of its growing customer base paid back their debts.

The buy-now-pay-later company reported an annual net loss of 10.4bn Swedish krona (£830m), which was 47pc worse than in 2021.

However, the Stockholm-based fintech, which was once Europe's most valuable start-up, reported a shrinking net loss of 1.9bn Swedish krona (£150m) in the final three months of 2022, down from 4.6bn (£370m) over the same period a year earlier.

Chief executive Sebastian Sienuatkowski said the company is "on a solid path towards profitability," as losses decrease.

Klarna - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

09:54 AM

Amazon warehouse staff on strike

Amazon workers have gone on strike today as the wave of industrial action continues to sweep the UK.

The GMB said more than 350 staff at the fulfilment centre in Coventry are taking action in their pay dispute.

Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry - Phil Barnett/PA Wire

09:39 AM

Gas prices on course for third straight monthly fall

European gas prices have risen today but are still headed for a monthly drop of more than 15pc.

Benchmark futures have increased 2.5pc this morning but prices have been falling for three consecutive months, the longest streak since May 2020.

Natural gas prices in Europe have already lost nearly 40pc in the first two months of the year after Europeans saved the fuel like never before in history.

Plunging gas costs — which should help Europe rein in inflation and soaring energy bills — come after sweeping efforts among households and companies to cut fuel use during a mostly mild winter.

The region’s gas demand plunged by 13pc in 2022 — the steepest drop on record — the International Energy Agency said in a quarterly report released today.

Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA's director of energy markets and security, said: "Prices are returning to manageable levels, particularly in Europe, where a mild winter and demand destruction have helped to cool markets."

However, the IEA warned that Europe's favorable demand picture could change this year as demand for liquefied natural gas picks up in Asia, particularly in China, increasing the competition for cargoes.

09:09 AM

Travis Perkins cut 400 jobs as it seeks to save £25m

Builders' merchant Travis Perkins has revealed it axed 400 jobs and shut 19 branches at the end of last year as the housing market slowdown hits its bottom line.

The group, which owns the Toolstation chain, said it was forced to take some "difficult decisions" to slash costs by £25m this year.

It closed 19 branches in its general merchant and Benchmarx divisions in the final quarter of 2022, with 400 jobs being cut due to the site closures and across central support functions.

The details came as Travis Perkins reported a 20pc tumble in pre-tax profits to £245m for 2022.

It said it was impacted by woes in the housing market amid economic uncertainty as well as surging cost inflation.

Travis Perkins

08:57 AM

Surprise jumps in French and Spanish inflation ramp up pressure on ECB

French and Spanish inflation unexpectedly accelerated in February, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to deliver more interest-rate increases and raising political risks for the two countries' leaders.

Consumer prices in France jumped by a record 7.2pc from a year ago as food and services costs increased.

Spain saw a 6.1pc advance. Analysts had expected price gains to remain unchanged at 7pc in France and to slow in Spain.

The stronger readings from the euro zone's second- and fourth-biggest economies will cement the half-point rate move the ECB is planning for March and bolster those officials who say more big moves are needed beyond that to get inflation under control.

The data prompted money-market investors to bet for the first time that the ECB's deposit rate, currently 2.5pc, will peak at 4pc.

#Spain's Headline #CPI rose a massive 1.0% in February. That's nearly 13% annualized.

Central banks, including the #ECB, are still behind the curve! pic.twitter.com/XHWLmcjNUL — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) February 28, 2023

08:49 AM

Dismal Ocado results drag down FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 index has fallen with Ocado sliding to the bottom of the index on dismal annual earnings

However, a strong performance by asset manager St James's Place limited losses on the index following a higher full-year profit.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.4pc to 7,902.42, after rising 0.7pc at the start of the week. However, it remains on course to end the month higher after hitting record highs.

Shares of Ocado lost 8.9pc after the online supermarket and technology group reported a worse-than-expected full-year loss.

St James's Place rose 3.6pc after the company posted a rise in annual profit, underpinned by strong new business flows as clients looked to protect themselves against runaway inflation and geopolitical risks.

The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index has fallen 0.2pc to 19,841.80, weighed down by Travis Perkins as Britain's biggest supplier of building materials fell 5.1pc after posting a 16pc fall in its annual profit.

08:43 AM

Energy companies bring High Court challenge over Bulb sale

Three energy companies are due to bring a High Court challenge over the sale of collapsed energy company Bulb to Octopus Energy.

Rival suppliers Scottish Power, British Gas and Eon have launched a legal bid over the sale, questioning the lawfulness of the Government's decision-making process over the transaction.

They are seeking to challenge two decisions of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) made in October - to approve the takeover and to increase a Government loan facility to help with the transfer from £1.7bn to £3.9bn.

In court documents, lawyers representing the energy firms previously argued there were "serious public interest issues" surrounding the Bulb deal.

The firms are also challenging the lawfulness of a "vast" Government subsidy "likely running into the billions of pounds".

In October, Octopus announced a deal to buy its rival and take on Bulb's approximately 1.6m customers after the 650-employee firm was placed into special administration in November 2021 - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:35 AM

Small role for EU law in Northern Ireland, admits PM

Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the Windsor Framework meant there was still a "small and limited role" for European Union law in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged there were border checks for goods crossing the Irish Sea, but stressed they were mainly in the "red lane" for items heading to Ireland and the EU's single market.

Asked about the extent of EU law and the role of the European Court of Justice, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

This is ultimately about balance. At the heart of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is the delicate balance that needs to exist in Northern Ireland, and that's about respect for the aspirations and identities of all communities. In practical terms, something that is important to people in Northern Ireland is not having a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, I think that's important to everybody in fact, but also it's important for businesses to have access to the EU single market. As long as the people of Northern Ireland consent to that arrangement, then that's why there is a small and limited role for EU law in Northern Ireland - what we are talking about is less than 3pc of EU laws that apply in Northern Ireland and they apply very specifically for the purpose that I just mentioned.

Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands at their joint press conference at Windsor - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

08:32 AM

Grocery price inflation hits new record

Grocery price inflation has reached a record 17.1pc to add a potential £811 to annual household shopping bills, figures show.

This month marks a full year since monthly grocery inflation rose beyond 4pc as consumers named it their second most important issue behind energy costs and two thirds said they were concerned about food and drink prices, analysts Kantar said.

However cost-of-living pressures failed to dent enthusiasm for Valentine's Day celebrations this year, with sales of steak up by a quarter in the seven days to February 14 compared to the previous week, sparkling wine sales doubling and shoppers spending an extra £5 million on boxed chocolates.

February also saw sales of cold treatments rising by 82pc, cough liquids up 78pc and cough lozenges 70pc higher.

Kantar said it was closely following the impact of vegetable and fruit shortages on sales in the coming weeks, although it noted that the pack limits introduced by some supermarkets were unlikely to affect consumers as they usually bought fresh items in smaller quantities.

Grocery price inflation has reached a record 17.1pc - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

08:15 AM

Abrdn assets plunge amid surge in outflows

Abrdn's assets dropped to a record low in the second half of 2022, after outflows continued at the asset manager.

The Edinburgh-based company had net redemptions of £39.7bn for the whole of 2022, its annual results show.

Of that, £24.4bn came from a mandate with Lloyds that Abrdn lost in the wake of its merger in 2017.

The company has also agreed to sell its discretionary fund management business for £140m.

The investment firm's sale of Abrdn Capital, which transfers over about £6.1bn of assets, is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

08:03 AM

Markets fall as rates outlook darkens

Markets in London have fallen at the open with investors reassessing the global economy's outlook given expectations for higher interest rates.

The FTSE 100 dropped 0.4pc to 7,904.46 to start the day while the midcap FTSE 250 slid 0.2pc to 19,842.46.

07:57 AM

Cost-cutting paying off at AO World

Online electricals retailer AO World has boosted it annual earnings outlook for the third time since November as it said cost-cutting efforts and targeted price rises were paying off.

The group said its profitability has seen a better-than-expected improvement as it drives cost savings and as it cheered a "resilient" customer base.

AO World said price increases across mobiles have also been slightly higher than forecast.

It now expects underlying earnings to be in the range of £37.5m to £45m for the full year.

The group had already increased earnings guidance in November and again in January.

AO World runs AO.com - REUTERS/Carl Recine

07:48 AM

Ocado launches Tesco price war as middle class shoppers cut spending

Ocado has kicked off a pricing war with Tesco after revealing it lost more than half a billion pounds as shoppers filled up their baskets with fewer items since the pandemic.

The online supermarket company has vowing to match prices with 10,000 products on Tesco's website after its profits were squeezed amid the cost of living crisis.

Revenues from its online grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer fell 3.8pc to £2.2bn as it blamed "the unwind of the large basket shopping behaviours of the pandemic".

Ocado said the average number of items a customer was buying per visit to its online supermarket dropped from 52 in 2021 to 46 last year, the same amount as before Covid.

The value of the items in each shopping basket fell from £129 to £118 but, due to recent price rises, that is considerably ahead of the £106 seen before 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes and other charges slumped to a £74.1m loss as it all said the small number of items being purchased was being affected by the cost of living crisis.

The company made an overall pre-tax loss of £500.8m, nearly tripling from a loss of £176.9m in 2021.

Chief executive Tim Steiner said: "Ocado Retail, our UK JV with M&S, has shown its resilience against a backdrop of higher costs and smaller baskets, reflecting the Covid unwind and the UK cost of living crisis, by growing customer numbers and increasing online market share.

"As the Covid unwind fades and customer growth continues the business will start to recover the fixed costs of recent capacity commitments."

Its stock has fallen 54pc in the last year and was the worst performer on the FTSE 100 in 2022. Its shares have fallen 8pc this morning to make it the worst performer on the index in early trading.

The business has had a tough ride over the past couple of years.

The company's joint venture with Marks & Spencer failed to make the most of the opportunity in online retail during the pandemic.

Now shoppers are returning to stores and watching their spending with the UK's cost-of-living crisis sending them to discount supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl.

The loss came despite overall revenue remaining broadly flat at £2.5bn, up just 0.6pc.

Mr Steiner said he has "more confidence... than ever before" in the company's business model, despite facing "macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds" which have tested every company over the past year.

Ocado has increased investment in its solutions business, where the company builds automated warehouses for retailers using its robotic technology.

Ocado - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

07:40 AM

Good morning

Smaller shopping baskets and falling sales in its joint venture with Marks & Spencer meant losses deepened for Ocado.

The robotics and online groceries software developer saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fall to a loss of £74.1m last year.

Its online grocery arm expects mid-digit sales growth this year.

5 things to start your day

1) John Lewis sacks head of department stores in battle with M&S | Pippa Wicks had been key player in turnaround efforts

2) Elon Musk regains crown as world's richest man | Mr Musk reclaimed the title from French luxury magnate Bernard Arnault

3) Canada joins EU and US in banning TikTok from government devices | Move is likely to put Rishi Sunak under renewed pressure

4) Treasury censured for misleading public over scale of falling inflation | Senior Treasury officials rebuked over 'misleading' inflation chart

5) Rishi Sunak: My Brexit deal is a new way forward | PM hails framework that delivers ‘decisive breakthrough’ on trade in Northern Ireland

What happened overnight

Asian shares climbed on Tuesday, tracking small gains on Wall Street, while the US dollar paused after a sharp rally as month-end flows lift sentiment and investors adjust to expectations of more interest rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3pc higher, but was set to end the month down about 6pc. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.5pc.

China shares added 0.4pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1pc higher, but was on track to end its three month winning streak as the China reopening rally loses steam.

Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher, trimming earlier gains as investors awaited better opportunities for buying.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1pc to 27,445.56, while the broader Topix index added 0.1pc to 1,993.28.

Wall Street begun the week strongly as bargain hunting investors found value in beaten-down shares after the main benchmarks suffered their worst weekly selloff this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended trading up 0.2pc to 32,889.09. The S&P 500 closed 0.3pc higher at 3,982.24, while the the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6pc to 11,466.98.

The US equity indexes were boosted by easing Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped 2.3 basis points to 3.926pc.