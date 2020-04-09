OC Transpo driver with COVID-19 may have driven for 2 days after showing symptoms

An OC Transpo bus driver who tested positive for COVID-19 drove for two days after they may have first experienced symptoms of the virus, according to a city memo released Thursday.

The employee's last day at work was March 31, according to the memo sent to members of city council and the transit committee by John Manconi, the city's general manager of transportation services.

The driver called in sick on April 1 and has not returned to work, Manconi said. On Wednesday, the driver was tested for the coronavirus and the results were confirmed Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health is looking for all possible contacts of the driver.

The key time period, Ottawa Public Health says, is the two days before the employee showed symptoms along with the days after the employee showed symptoms.

"The operator may have first showed symptoms on March 29," Manconi said in the memo.

The driver worked March 27 as well as two dates after possibly having symptoms, on March 30 and March 31. The driver was off March 28 and 29.

If a rider has concerns about exposure, the city says they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613- 580-6744 and speak to a public health nurse.

"OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning above our enhanced cleaning process," noted Manconi.

This is the second OC Transpo driver who has tested positive. OC Transpo reported April 1 a driver who had already been in self-isolation had tests confirm COVID-19.

Here is a full list of the driver's routes:

March 27, 2020

Route 92: Greenboro Station 6:23 a.m. to Hurdman Station 6:49 a.m.

Route 88: Hurdman Station 6:53 a.m. to Terry Fox Station 8:03 a.m.

Route 88: Terry Fox Station 8:12 a.m. to Hurdman Station 9:31 a.m.

Route 88: Hurdman Station 9:52 a.m. to Terry Fox Station 11:06 a.m.

Route 88: Terry Fox Station 11:20 a.m. to Hurdman Station 12:31 p.m.

Route 88: Hurdman Station 12:52 p.m. to Billings Bridge Station 12:58 p.m.

March 30, 2020

Route 74: Fallowfield Station 6:57a.m. to Riverview Park and Ride 7:12 a.m.

Route 74: Riverview Park and Ride 7:15 a.m. to Fallowfield Station 7:30 a.m.

Route 74: Fallowfield Station 7:57 a.m. to Riverview Park and Ride 8:12 a.m.

Route 74: Riverview Park and Ride 8:15 a.m. to Tunney's Pasture Station 8:51 a.m.

Route 16: Tunney's Pasture Station 9:00 a.m. to Westboro Station 9:05 a.m.

Route 62: Tunney's Pasture Station 9:17 a.m. to Terry Fox 9:52 a.m.

Route 62: Terry Fox Station 9:57 a.m. to Tunney's Pasture Station 10:28 a.m.

Route 74: Tunney's Pasture Station 11:04 a.m. to Riverview Park & Ride 11:42 a.m.

Route 74: Riverview Park & Ride 11:45 a.m. to Tunney's Pasture Station 12:21 p.m.

Route 75: Tunney's Pasture Station 12:29 p.m. to Minto Recreation Centre 1:10 p.m.

March 31, 2020