OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

It is hard to get excited after looking at OC Oerlikon's (VTX:OERL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past three months. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to OC Oerlikon's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for OC Oerlikon is:

7.1% = CHF93m ÷ CHF1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of OC Oerlikon's Earnings Growth And 7.1% ROE

On the face of it, OC Oerlikon's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 17% either. As a result, OC Oerlikon's flat net income growth over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

With the industry earnings declining at a rate of 1.7% in the same period, we deduce that both the company and the industry are shrinking at the same rate.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is OERL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is OC Oerlikon Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

OC Oerlikon's very high three-year median payout ratio of 112% suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. The absence in growth is therefore not surprising. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. This is indicative of risk. To know the 2 risks we have identified for OC Oerlikon visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, OC Oerlikon has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 62% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in OC Oerlikon's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on OC Oerlikon. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

