Obstetrics and intensive care unit back up at Stanton Territorial Hospital

Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife on Aug. 21, 2021. Core services at the hospital are now back up and running, after much of the hospital was shut down during a wildfire evacuation. (Liny Lamberink/CBC - image credit)

People in certain stages of pregnancy are able to make their way back to Yellowknife, now that obstetrics services are available again through Stanton Territorial Hospital.

"I hope for many it's great news," Dr. Claudia Kraft, the territory's medical director, told CBC News on Thursday morning. Kraft said staff spoke to most obstetrics patients a day prior, offering advice for returning to the capital from out of territory, and what kind of support would be available.

Those who are between 33 and 36 weeks pregnant can come back with "no restrictions" said Kraft, while those who are beyond 36 weeks pregnant should think carefully about what they want to do next — and should speak with whomever has been providing them care throughout the course of the evacuation.

"We want to make sure that they are cleared for travel if they're going to be flying," she said. Driving, however, is not recommended — because prolonged sitting can increase the risk of blood clots, and because parts of the route back could be smokey, closed, and won't have cell service.

Kraft said the intensive care unit is also at full capacity now. That, along with the return of obstetrics, means that the hospital's core services are back up and running, she said.

Kraft said the hospital is now working on the repatriation of patients still in British Columbia and Alberta — a mixture of those who were evacuated from the hospital, and those who were admitted to southern institutions during the course of the three-week evacuation.

The operating room is still only taking emergency cases, said Kraft, but starting next week — it will be resuming the majority of its bookings. Complex surgeries that require many days in hospital afterward, however, might be delayed further to make sure there are beds available as other patients return.

Kraft said medical travel for people across the territory is also back up and running, after the Keskorie Boarding Home — which provides care for those coming to Yellowknife from N.W.T. communities — re-opened on Tuesday. Emergency medical travel has been going on for more than a week, she noted.

An update from the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority on Wednesday afternoon said public health, paediatric care, psychiatric care, and rehab for outpatients are all back at full capacity again.

Inpatient capacity has increased to 20 beds, while primary care and community counselling services have also increased.