Obstetrical services at Yorkton Regional Health Centre disrupted until Oct. 9: SHA

Staffing shortages are disrupting obstetrical services at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release Saturday.

Services for anything pertaining to pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period will be disrupted until 8 a.m. Oct. 9, the release said. Until then, the obstetrics unit is only accepting "imminent and emergent deliveries."

People expecting a child should call the Yorkton Regional Health Centre at 306-782-2401 at the first signs of labour for risk assessment, consultation and allow time to develop a safe plan for delivery, the release said.

Obstetrical services are still available in Moosomin, Estevan, Humbolt and Regina. If a person's pregnancy is considered high risk, the health authority is asking them to call ahead to those units:

Moosomin — 306-435-3303.

Estevan — 306-637-2400.

Humboldt — 306-682-2603.

Regina — 306-766-4444.

In the event of an emergency, people should call 911, the SHA says.

Yorkton is over 230 kilometres northeast of Estevan, over 210 kilometres southeast of Humboldt, over 170 kilometres northeast of Regina, and over 130 kilometres northwest of Moosomin.