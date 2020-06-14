'Obsession' with centralised Covid-19 testing may have hindered UK's virus response, top scientist says

A tester wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) holds a test swab at a drive through coronavirus testing site at IKEA in Wembley, north London. PA Photo. Today is the last day of the month for the government to meet its target of 100,000 daily coronavirus tests - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

NHS hospitals could have devised their own coronavirus tests but were “fearful of upsetting Public Health England,” a top scientist has suggested.

The “obsession” with managing everything centrally and the NHS’s reluctance to devolve power to local trusts may have contributed to delays in tackling the virus and subsequent easing of lockdown measures, it is claimed.

Prof Tim Spector, a King's College London epidemiologist who leads the Covid-19 symptom study app, told the Telegraph that regular testing in hospitals could and should have been initiated much earlier.

Many European countries, including Germany, Switzerland and Austria were quick to test everybody in their hospitals weekly, resulting in asymptomatic staff being swiftly taken out of circulation.

Yet there remains a distinct lack of routine testing in the UK hospitals.

Prof Spector said: “Weekly testing was the obvious way to do it but has not happened in the UK at all.

“We can see dramatic drops in infection rates among the general population, from two million people affected to some 100,000, but deaths and hospital admissions were not going down nearly as fast. There was a clear mismatch.”

Last Wednesday, Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer said his greatest regret was that testing was not introduced more quickly, saying the lack of tests had left officials “trying to see our way through the fog”.

He cited Germany — which was carrying out 50,000 tests daily at a time when the UK could not even achieve that weekly — as an example of a country which had done better.

Prof Spector said hospitals and care homes appeared to be “the main source” of Britain’s high levels of residual infection.

And he said NHS trusts who were “fearful of upsetting PHE” were not encouraged from introducing their own tests early on, when doing so could have saved lives.

He added: “Every NHS trust has a laboratory that could have got up and running within weeks but from what I understand they were not encouraged to do so. They were told ‘we are doing it centrally and have it under control.’

“It’s all part of the mentality of control command. The NHS in these situations is slow moving and doesn’t devolve power to local trusts.

“They were obsessed with having a perfect swab test which slowed us down by two months compared to other countries.

“There is no such thing as a gold standard, as the best tests miss 30 per cent of cases. Testing five times more people with a slightly inferior one is better than waiting too long for a slightly better one.”

“What killed it was this mentality that centralised is the only way to go and I think individual trusts were actually frightened of upsetting the bosses and harming their careers,” he said.

The lack of early testing capacity, along with shortages of PPE, had a “huge effect” on Britain’s high infection rate and death toll, he said.

Countries with the best testing regimes have kept deaths low

Duncan Selbie, chief executive of PHE, said: “It is nonsense to suggest that NHS labs were discouraged from participating in early testing for Covid-19.

“PHE worked with the NHS throughout from the invention of the first test in late January to rolling it out during February and March across more than 40 NHS labs.”

PHE said that from early March any testing facility with the right technology and containment could conduct diagnostic tests.

The recent coronavirus outbreak at Weston General Hospital, which forced a temporary closure to new patients, is thought to have originated in a staff accommodation block inside hospital grounds, although the official investigation remains ongoing.

More than 100 employees — around six per cent — tested positive for coronavirus, despite being asymptomatic, fuelling concerns that they had unwittingly passed it to patients.

Had a regular testing regime been in place, it is thought that those staff would have been taken off duty.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it now had capacity to deliver 200,000 tests a day and throughout the pandemic had prioritised testing for health and care workers.

It said it had also met its target and, by June 6, delivered more than one million testing kits to almost 9,000 care homes that support people aged over 65 and/or have dementia.