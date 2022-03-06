The Observer view on Ukraine and western support

Observer editorial
Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA
Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA

We must do all we can to help defeat Vladimir Putin

The world has watched in horror as Vladimir Putin has deployed the same tactics of indiscriminate slaughter of civilians in Ukraine as he did in Syria and Chechnya. The power of despots derives from their willingness to inflict unthinkable evil to bend the will of those they seek to dominate and Putin is no different. Ukrainians are locked into a mortal fight for their freedom and their liberty; the extraordinary bravery of its ordinary citizens should humble us all. Yesterday’s bellicose rhetoric from the Russian leader, including his threat to dismantle Ukraine’s statehood, offers no suggestion of compromise.

His war crimes are intensifying. Over the past week, we have seen civilians targeted with mass shellings. Densely populated cities have been under constant bombardment for days, as people hide in basements with dwindling supplies of food and water. Hospitals and kindergartens have been destroyed by the bombs. Whole families trying to flee the carnage have been shot in cold blood by Russian soldiers. In Volnovakha, shells hit civilian buildings every five minutes from a line of contact 20km away; barely a building in the town has been left unscathed. Bodies have been left in the streets; the peril facing those carrying out rescue missions is so great that they have to prioritise the living.

Putin’s aim appears to be to break the morale of the Ukrainian people and to brutally terrorise them into surrender

Just as he did in Syria, Putin has ordered that key cities such as Mariupol should be besieged. Just as he did in Syria, he appeared to make concessions for humanitarian corridors to be established from Mariupol and Volnovakha, to allow for the evacuation of civilians, only to rip up the terms of that ceasefire as soon as it had been agreed. Putin’s aim appears to be to break the morale of the Ukrainian people and to brutally terrorise them into surrender.

There will be a time to go over the failings of the west that brought us to this dreadful point, where there seems to be no way for other democracies to avert a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine; all they can do is to try to lessen the toll. For now, the most important question is what we can do to support Ukrainians and their democratically elected leader, President Zelenskiy, in their fight and what we can do to limit the scale of the human catastrophe.

There are actions the west can take that should not even be the subject of debate, yet on which the British government seems to be dragging its feet. Despite minor relaxations, the UK’s policy with respect to Ukrainian refugees remains far more restrictive than that of the EU. There are stories of families fleeing war who remain separated because of British bureaucracy and mean-spiritedness. This should be a source of national shame.

Nato cannot declare war on Russia, which is what a no-fly zone would amount to. But there are lessons the west must learn from Syria

Economic sanctions on Russian oligarchs may have limited direct effect on Putin on the short term. But there is no justification for not clamping down swiftly and hard: these are people who have profited directly from Putin’s regime. Yesterday, the Italian government seized yachts and villas worth at least €140m from four Russians on the EU sanctions list. The UK government’s sluggishness is likely to prove costly in terms of allowing individuals to escape the sanctions they must face.

These are the easier questions to answer about what actions the west must take. Far harder is what Nato should do to support Ukrainian forces and minimise civilian casualties in Ukraine itself. Here, the UK has led the way on providing accurate intelligence and military supplies, but there is the ever-present question of what more there is to do.

Nato cannot declare war on Russia, which is what a no-fly zone would amount to. This would be a reckless escalation of conflict with a nuclear power. But there are lessons the west must learn from Syria about effective military and humanitarian support in the face of Russian brutality. There must be more support for evacuating civilians, especially vulnerable adults and children, from cities not yet under siege. Cities should be flooded with humanitarian supplies and basic infrastructure, such as satellites and generators. Russian guarantees for humanitarian corridors cannot be relied upon. It is vital that war crimes are documented, not just in the interests of justice when the conflict is over, but to assist in negotiations for humanitarian access. Ukraine has reported that some of the anti-aircraft defence missiles it has received from Germany do not work, and has asked for more, a call that must be heeded.

The bravery of the Ukrainian resistance will be remembered by generations to come: the people from all walks of life volunteering to defend their country; the unarmed protesters marching against their occupiers in Kherson, the only city the Russians have so far captured. Citizens of liberal democracies owe the people of Ukraine a debt of gratitude; they are at the frontline of the fight for freedom and democracy in the face of authoritarianism, for rights that most of us are complacent about. Russia’s strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station should serve as a reminder that they are more fragile than we would like to think.

It is too early to know the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the global order. China, guilty of genocide within its own borders, will be watching closely how Nato countries respond to the Russian threat. The people of Ukraine fight for their nation’s existence. What the US, Europe and the UK choose to do to support them could shape the course of history.

