The Observer’s Union County girls’ high school basketball preview

The Observer’s preview for girls’ basketball in Union County:

Teams to watch

Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks look to keep the momentum going from a team that has gone 45-11 in the past two years, including 20-0 in Southern Carolinas’ conference play with back-to-back league titles. This year, Marvin Ridge has a younger roster, but will depend on a pair of seniors — 6-foot forward Ella Chepul (12 ppg, 6 rpg) and 5-7 guard Kelsie Robitaille (6 ppg) — to help the team contend for a third straight conference title and be a factor in the 4A state playoffs.

Monroe: The Redhawks have been on the rise in the past two years, going 37-16 in that span winning a share of the Rocky River conference title last year with Parkwood. Monroe has the experience to win another league title with a senior-laden group led by 5-5 guard Sanyia Wallace (14 ppg, 4 spg), 6-2 center Sanyia Gigham and 5-9 forward Jadellia Montgomery (4.5 ppg) all back in the lineup.

Parkwood: The Wolfpack have posted 22 and 23 wins in the past two seasons, winning at least a share of the Rocky River conference title both times. This season, the team will be led by its pair of 5-2 junior guards: Peyton Collins (10.6 ppg) and Kayl Starnes (8.1 ppg, 2.3 spg). Parkwood, however, lost six seniors to graduation.

Porter Ridge: The Pirates were one of the most improved teams in the state last year under first-year coach Morgan Brown, going from 6-19 in 2021-22 to 16-11 in 2022-23. That was the school’s first winning season since 2015-16. Porter Ridge should be a contender to win the Southern Carolinas title, led by three returning starters: 5-10 junior shooting guard Sidney Blackwell (16.2 ppg), sophomore point guard Miley Malcolm (5.9 ppg, 5.3 apg) and 6-foot senior center Anna Scaldara (5.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.4 bpg). Joining the team is 5-10 freshman Ashanti Taylor, who already has college offers.

Sun Valley: New Sun Valley coach Matt Bair takes over a Spartans’ team that returns four starters from a 12-14 squad a year ago. Sun Valley should have plenty of balance with seniors Tyra Robinson (12 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Aree Meaders (10.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and juniors Jordan Vaughn (8.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and Zoe Bradley (4.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg) returning.

Union Academy: The Cardinals return all five starters from a team that went 15-11 last season. Union Academy returns three double-figure scorers — 5-9 sophomore guard Jaiden Thompson (18.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 5-10 junior guard Ranon Suttle (13.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and 5-11 junior forward Paisley Boatwright (10.7 ppg, 12.6 rpg). The Cardinals should contend for a Yadkin Valley 1A conference championship.

Players to watch

Sidney Blackwell, Porter Ridge: The 5-10 junior looks to build on an breakout sophomore season where she averaged 16.2 points per game.

Ella Chepul, Marvin Ridge: The 6-foot senior is the top returning scorer (12 ppg) and rebounder (6 rpg) for a team looking to build on a 23-win Southern Carolinas conference championship season.

Azaryia Griffin, Forest Hills: The 6-foot sophomore guard (8.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg) will play a lead role for Yellow Jackets’ offense that likes to play fast.

Emily Polk, Piedmont: The Panthers’ 5-10 senior forward nearly averaged a double-double last year (9.8 ppg, 9 rpg).

Tyra Robinson, Sun Valley: The Spartans’ senior (12 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 apg) combines with classmate Aree Meaders (10.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg) to give the Spartans a strong one-two scoring punch.

Jaiden Thompson, Union Academy: The Cardinals’ sophomore point guard is Union County’s leading returning scorer from a year (18.4 ppg).

Sanyia Wallace, Monroe: The 5-5 senior (14 ppg, 4 spg) is an offensive threat and one of the county’s top defenders.

Players on the rise

Alaina Griffin, Metrolina Christian: The Warriors’ sophomore point guard looks to build on a breakout freshman season where she averaged nine points, four steals and three rebounds per game.

Bailey Page, Weddington: The Warriors’ junior small forward and lead returning scorer (9.3 ppg) will team with senior Ella Bergman to try to lead Weddington back up into the Southern Carolinas championship race.

Jadah Pringle, Central Academy: The 5-7 junior forward (4 ppg, 7 rpg) is part of a young core of Cougars’ players expected to play a much larger role this season.

Sanyia Gigham, Monroe: The 6-2 senior center (9.4 ppg, 10.3 rpg) will be a force in the paint for the Redhawks.

Ashanti Taylor, Porter Ridge: The 5-10 freshman forward has offers from Charlotte and Gardner-Webb before her first high school game.

Riley Willie, Cuthbertson: The Cavaliers’ leading returning scorer (4.8 ppg) will have to step into a bigger role this season.

Preseason All-Union County team

Sidney Blackwell, Porter Ridge, 5-10, Jr.

Ella Chepul, Marvin Ridge, 6-0, Sr.

Peyton Collins, Parkwood, 5-2, Jr.

Azaryia Griffin, Forest Hills, 6-0, So.

Tyra Robinson, Sun Valley, 5-6, Sr.

Jaiden Thompson, Union Academy, 5-9, So.

Sanyia Wallace, Monroe, 5-5, Sr.

Preseason player of the year: Sidney Blackwell, Porter Ridge, 5-10, Jr., SG.

Notes

The Central Academy girls’ basketball team took their lumps last season (1-22) by playing a large freshmen and sophomore class, which they hope will pay off in the future with “a more athletic team that should be defensively pretty good,” according to Cougars’ basketball coach Nathan Stewart.

Forest Hills’ girls’ basketball coach Brandon Rains is 10 wins away from his 100th career victory. He’s 90-92 overall in his career.

Former Piedmont boys’ assistant Matt Bair takes over the Sun Valley girls’ basketball program that returns four starters from a team that is 27-26 in the last two years combined.

Conference predictions

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Concord Academy; 2. Northside Christian; 3. Gaston Christian; 4. Metrolina Christian; 5. Hickory Grove; 6. Westminster Catawba; 7. SouthLake Christian; 8. Gaston Day.

Rocky River Conference

Parkwood; 2. Monroe; 3. West Stanly; 4. Piedmont; 5. Anson County; 6. Forest Hills; 7. Central Academy.

Southern Carolinas’ Conference

1. Marvin Ridge; 2. Porter Ridge; 3. Sun Valley; 4. Cuthbertson; 5. Weddington.

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference