The Observer’s Union County boys’ high school basketball preview

▪ The Observer’s boys basketball preview for Union County

Teams to watch

Forest Hills: After enjoying a run as a perennial 2A state contender, Forest Hills has struggled a bit, going 19-33 in the past two seasons. This year, the Yellow Jackets believe they can get back on top of the Rocky River conference, returning sophomore point guard Amari Melton (7.8 ppg, 6 apg), classmate Ja’Marion Mingo and senior Sam Huntley.

Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks enjoyed their first winning season (15-13) last year since the 2018-19 campaign (16-12). This season, they will lean on the backcourt trio of seniors Cinjun Bridges (11 ppg), Josh Clark (12 ppg) and junior Brady Dunn (11 ppg) to stay above .500 and make a run at the Southern Carolinas’ conference title.

Monroe: The Redhawks were up and down last year, finishing 12-10. Three starters are back, including seniors Gavin Davis and Jordan Young (14.5 ppg) along with sophomore Bryson Simpkins (8 ppg), Monroe should be much improved and a Rocky River title contender.

Weddington: After winning back-to-back state championships and 49 straight games in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, the Warriors came back to earth going 13-12 last year, losing in the first round of the playoffs. But coach Gary Ellington, who led them to both state titles, is back in charge at Weddington. He left for a year to coach at Queens University. With three starters back, including seniors Grant Hamilton (16 ppg), Jack Ellyson (11 ppg) and junior, K.J. Younger (7 ppg, 5 rpg), Weddington should be a Southern Carolinas title contender again.

Players to watch

Cinjun Bridges, Marvin Ridge: The 6-1 senior guard (11 ppg, 3 rpg) is part of an experienced backcourt with senior Josh Clark (12 ppg) and junior Brady Dunn (11 ppg)

Jack Ellyson, Weddington: The 6-1 senior forward (11 ppg) was an all-conference as a junior.

Grant Hamilton, Weddington: The 6-2 senior (16 ppg) had a school record 45 points, including 12 three-pointers, in a win over Carolina International last season.

Miles Leaks, Piedmont: The 6-foot junior (14.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.2 apg) proved he could be the team’s primary playmaker as a sophomore. Now he’s back.

Cam McKinney, Parkwood: The 6-4 senior forward is team’s leading returning scorer (13.8 ppg) and rebounder (7.8 rpg).

Amari Melton, Forest Hills: The 6-foot sophomore point guard (7.8 ppg, 6 apg, 5 rpg) looks to build on a breakout freshman season.

Nate Tavares, Sun Valley: The 5-11 guard (9.2 ppg, 3 apg) will play a lead role as the only returning starter for the Spartans.

Jordan Young, Monroe: The 6-1 senior is back to lead the Redhawks (14.5 ppg). Last season, he was an all-conference basketball and football player.

Players on the rise

Jaqwon Harrell, Union Academy: The Cardinals’ junior guard (9.7 ppg) is the leading returning scorer.

Chandler Heyward, Cuthbertson: The 6-5 junior forward provides experience on a team that doesn’t return any starters from last season.

Dennis Kurucu, Porter Ridge: The 6-3 senior sharpshooter (5.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg) will be among the county’s best from deep.

Zach McDowell, Central Academy: The 6-5 senior center (5 ppg, 6.4 rpg) gives the Cougars a presence in the paint.

Josiah Rucks, Metrolina Christian: The 6-1 junior (3 ppg, 3 rpg) is the lone returning starter and will have to play a bigger role for the Warriors.

Preseason All-Union County Team

Cinjun Bridges, Marvin Ridge, 6-1, Sr.

Jack Ellyson, Weddington, 6-1, Sr.

Grant Hamilton, Weddington, 6-2, Sr.

Miles Leaks, Piedmont, 6-0, Jr.

Cam McKinney, Parkwood, 6-4, Sr.

Amari Melton, Forest Hills, 6-0, So.

Nate Tavares, Sun Valley, 5-11, Sr.

Jordan Young, Monroe, 6-1, Sr.

Player of the Year: Grant Hamilton, Weddington, 6-2, Sr., SG

Notes

▪ Central Academy won seven games last year, its most wins in a decade, and coach Marcus Winnegan has reasons to be optimistic again this year with several key returnees and starters back.

▪ Monroe basketball coach Johnny Sowell, who has spent his entire 33 years at Monroe, has 517 wins in that span.

▪ New head coaches are all over Union County this season: Josh Stein at Cuthbertson, Chance Williams at Parkwood, Alexander Moe at Piedmont, Brett Jensen at Sun Valley and Mason Sledge at Union Academy.

▪ After one season at Queens University, Weddington basketball coach Gary Ellington returns as Weddington’s head coach, where he last guided his team to a 31-0 record and a 4A state championship in the 2021-22 season.

Conference predictions

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Concord Academy; 2. Gaston Christian; 3. Northside Christian; 4. Westminster Catawba; 5. Gaston Day; 6. SouthLake Christian; 7. Metrolina Christian; 8. Hickory Grove.

Rocky River Conference

Forest Hills; 2. Monroe; 3. Piedmont; 4. Anson County; 5. West Stanly; 6. Parkwood; 7. Central Academy.

Southern Carolinas’ Conference

Weddington; 2. Marvin Ridge; 3. Sun Valley; 4. Porter Ridge; 5. Cuthbertson.

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference