The Observer’s TV quiz of the year
Think you know your Line of Duty from your White Lotus, your Strictly from your Bake Off? Test your knowledge of the past 12 months of TV trivia with our Christmas quiz
In Line of Duty’s sixth series, broadcast on BBC One last spring, who was ultimately unmasked as the corrupt police puppetmaster known as “H” or “the fourth man”?
DCI Joanne Davidson (played by Kelly Macdonald)
Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar)
DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin)
Det Supt Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle)
In summer’s spa satire The White Lotus, entitled guest Shane demanded that he and new bride Rachel be switched between which rooms?
From the ocean suite to the aloha suite
From the honeymoon suite to the presidential suite
From the palm suite to the pineapple suite
From the tradewinds suite to the hibiscus suite
In Channel 4’s 80s-set Aids crisis drama It’s a Sin, what was Colin (played by Callum Scott Howells, above) affectionately nicknamed by his flatmates?
Gloria
Shirley
Nancy
Gladys
Which contestant whipped up this spectacular showstopper in this autumn’s The Great British Bake Off?
Jürgen Krauss
Lizzie Acker
George Aristidou
Giuseppe Dell’Anno
What did this year’s primetime revivals of Blankety Blank and The Darling Buds of May have in common?
Both were critically slammed and not recommissioned
Both starred Bradley Walsh
Both were produced by Richard Osman
Both were cancelled after a #MeToo scandal
What did Jeremy Clarkson sardonically name his 1,000-acre Cotswolds estate in Amazon docu-series Clarkson’s Farm?
Ball & Chain
Hill of Beans
Fanny Adams
Diddly Squat
In plaid-clad whodunit Mare of Easttown, what was the name of Mare Sheehan’s police partner, who met a shock fate?
Detective Evan Peters
Detective Richard Ryan
Detective Colin Zabel
Detective Brad Ingelsby
Which trio of celebrities didn’t attend ITV’s An Audience With Adele last month?
Emma Watson, Gareth Southgate, Samuel L Jackson
Jodie Comer, Stormzy, Naomi Campbell
Peter Kay, Lily James, Sadiq Khan
Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Dawn French
In February, heavily pregnant Joss Stone won the second season of The Masked Singer. But what was her disguise?
Queen bee
Car wash
Grandfather clock
Sausage
On Friends: The Reunion, which two celebrities modelled Ross’s Spud-nik and Holiday Armadillo costumes?
James Corden and Kylie Jenner
Kit Harington and Mindy Kaling
Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne
David Beckham and Paris Hilton
Whose comments about Meghan Markle prompted Piers Morgan to storm off the set of Good Morning Britain in March?
Co-host Susanna Reid
Weatherman Alex Beresford
Newsreader Ranvir Singh
Doctor Hilary Jones
Netflix drama Sex/Life set social media alight this summer. Why?
It featured controversial scenes of teen suicide
It featured an X-rated cameo from Stormy Daniels
It featured a full-frontal shower scene of a well-endowed male
It featured unusual pronunciations of “fellatio” and cunnilingus”
What was the name of the idyllic suburban town where Marvel’s WandaVision was set?
Eastport, Connecticut
Westview, New Jersey
Seahaven, Maine
Eureka, California
In the fourth season finale of Call My Agent!, why does Jean Reno decide to give up acting?
Because he’s set his heart on becoming a standup comedian instead
Because he’s had a minor stroke and can’t remember his lines
Because he gets offered a role subject to undergoing cosmetic surgery
Because he’s starring in a film as Santa Claus and hates it
Which pop diva went viral in April by serenading a lonely elephant during a Smithsonian Channel wildlife documentary ?
Cher
Madonna
Lady Gaga
Mariah Carey
This image is from the opening titles for which 2021 TV show?
The White Lotus
Only Murders in the Building
The Morning Show
The Underground Railroad
Which theatre star filled in as guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing for two weeks this autumn?
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie Buckley
Idina Menzel
Cynthia Erivo
Solutions
1:D, 2:C, 3:D, 4:D, 5:B, 6:D, 7:C, 8:C, 9:D, 10:C, 11:B, 12:C, 13:B, 14:D, 15:A, 16:C, 17:D
Scores
7 and above.
Solid work! You've obviously put in your hours in front of the box in 2021.
13 and above.
You're a gift to quizzing! All that hard viewing paid off.
17 and above.
You are a quizzer with all the trimmings, and a titan of TV fandom!
0 and above.
Well. Let's just agree never to mention this again, shall we?
1 and above.
Hmmm. Could be better. We prescribe more telly in 2022!