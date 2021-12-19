The Observer’s TV quiz of the year

Think you know your Line of Duty from your White Lotus, your Strictly from your Bake Off? Test your knowledge of the past 12 months of TV trivia with our Christmas quiz

In Line of Duty’s sixth series, broadcast on BBC One last spring, who was ultimately unmasked as the corrupt police puppetmaster known as “H” or “the fourth man”? DCI Joanne Davidson (played by Kelly Macdonald) Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) Det Supt Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle)

In summer’s spa satire The White Lotus, entitled guest Shane demanded that he and new bride Rachel be switched between which rooms? From the ocean suite to the aloha suite From the honeymoon suite to the presidential suite From the palm suite to the pineapple suite From the tradewinds suite to the hibiscus suite

In Channel 4’s 80s-set Aids crisis drama It’s a Sin, what was Colin (played by Callum Scott Howells, above) affectionately nicknamed by his flatmates? Gloria Shirley Nancy Gladys

Which contestant whipped up this spectacular showstopper in this autumn’s The Great British Bake Off? Jürgen Krauss Lizzie Acker George Aristidou Giuseppe Dell’Anno

What did this year’s primetime revivals of Blankety Blank and The Darling Buds of May have in common? Both were critically slammed and not recommissioned Both starred Bradley Walsh Both were produced by Richard Osman Both were cancelled after a #MeToo scandal

What did Jeremy Clarkson sardonically name his 1,000-acre Cotswolds estate in Amazon docu-series Clarkson’s Farm? Ball & Chain Hill of Beans Fanny Adams Diddly Squat

In plaid-clad whodunit Mare of Easttown, what was the name of Mare Sheehan’s police partner, who met a shock fate? Detective Evan Peters Detective Richard Ryan Detective Colin Zabel Detective Brad Ingelsby

Which trio of celebrities didn’t attend ITV’s An Audience With Adele last month? Emma Watson, Gareth Southgate, Samuel L Jackson Jodie Comer, Stormzy, Naomi Campbell Peter Kay, Lily James, Sadiq Khan Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Dawn French

In February, heavily pregnant Joss Stone won the second season of The Masked Singer. But what was her disguise? Queen bee Car wash Grandfather clock Sausage

On Friends: The Reunion, which two celebrities modelled Ross’s Spud-nik and Holiday Armadillo costumes? James Corden and Kylie Jenner Kit Harington and Mindy Kaling Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne David Beckham and Paris Hilton

Whose comments about Meghan Markle prompted Piers Morgan to storm off the set of Good Morning Britain in March? Co-host Susanna Reid Weatherman Alex Beresford Newsreader Ranvir Singh Doctor Hilary Jones

Netflix drama Sex/Life set social media alight this summer. Why? It featured controversial scenes of teen suicide It featured an X-rated cameo from Stormy Daniels It featured a full-frontal shower scene of a well-endowed male It featured unusual pronunciations of “fellatio” and cunnilingus”

What was the name of the idyllic suburban town where Marvel’s WandaVision was set? Eastport, Connecticut Westview, New Jersey Seahaven, Maine Eureka, California

In the fourth season finale of Call My Agent!, why does Jean Reno decide to give up acting? Because he’s set his heart on becoming a standup comedian instead Because he’s had a minor stroke and can’t remember his lines Because he gets offered a role subject to undergoing cosmetic surgery Because he’s starring in a film as Santa Claus and hates it

Which pop diva went viral in April by serenading a lonely elephant during a Smithsonian Channel wildlife documentary ? Cher Madonna Lady Gaga Mariah Carey

This image is from the opening titles for which 2021 TV show? The White Lotus Only Murders in the Building The Morning Show The Underground Railroad