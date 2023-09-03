The Observer’s Sweet 16: West Charlotte’s big start leads to big jump in the poll

West Charlotte High School is 3-0 for the first time since 2010, and West Charlotte High School is into the top five of The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 football poll for the first time since 2007.

The Lions, who beat Independence 21-20 Friday, moved from No. 9 to No. 4.

West Charlotte has beaten two ranked teams, Monroe and Independence, in back-to-back weeks and looks like a bona-fide 3A state title contender.

“It’s the continuity of the seniors who have persevered, not being able to play a home game in three years,” Lions coach Sam Greiner said. “It’s them building a foundation and then we have a very talented young group buying into the culture of what it means to be a Lion. There’s something about being a part of being at West Charlotte right now, with the new school and protecting that home, that’s really special.”

Friday night, the Lions had a huge crowd show up, reminiscent of when West Charlotte was one of the state’s premier programs, reaching five state championship games in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Another Lions tradition also returned Friday, with a big fish fry coinciding with the football. The loyal West Charlotte fans had been shut of home games the past three seasons while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools built a new school and new stadium on the same land the previous school was occupying. West Charlotte played “home” games off-campus.

And at the heart of this renaissance is Greiner, who was hired in May of 2020 and faced a tough task in rebuilding a once proud program.

From 1972-99, West Charlotte had three head coaches — Rudy Abrams, Bruce Hardin and Tom Knotts. The Lions also had plenty of success: 21 winning seasons, six N.C. 4A state championship appearances, and a ‘95 title under Knotts.

Mike Helms coached the Lions in 2000, going 6-5. He was followed by Pete Gilchrist, whose 2006 team reached the state finals, and Gilchrist was followed by current Johnson C. Smith coach Maurice Flowers, whose 2007 team lost to Independence in the state semifinals.

But after that, West Charlotte fell on some pretty hard times.

From 2008-19, the Lions had two winning seasons and eight head coaches.

Greiner, a Butler High graduate, promised he would provide stability when he came, and he had turned around tough programs before. At Harding, he took over a team that had seven straight losing seasons, with just 17 total wins.

Greiner’s third team at Harding, in 2017, went 14-1 and won Harding’s first state championship since the 1950s.

Now he wants to try to lead West Charlotte to its first state championship in nearly 30 years.

“It’s not been easy,” said Greiner, whose team is off this week and faces 4A power Mallard Creek Thursday Sept. 14. “It’s not like we got out front these last two games. We had to persevere and come from behind to win at the end, and hold on. That’s not easy to do. But at West Charlotte, these guys believe in the brother next to them. That goes a long way, and that’s what champions are made of.”

▪ Elsewhere in the poll: Charlotte Christian, off to a 3-0 start under new coach Chris James, jumped three spots to No. 8. Forest Hills, a 2A power, moved into the top team, moving up for spots to eighth. And Hough, fresh off Friday’s win at SC 5A state champ Dutch Fork, rose six spots to ninth.

▪ Two new teams join the rankings this week: unbeaten Marvin Ridge returns at No. 16 and Mooresville is in at No. 14.

Note: Butler was scheduled to play Langston Hughes (GA) Saturday. That game is not reflected in the rankings