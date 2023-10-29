The Observer’s Mecklenburg County girls’ private high school basketball preview

▪ The Observer’s preview for girls’ private school basketball in Mecklenburg County:

Teams to watch

Charlotte Country Day: The Buccaneers’ return all five starters from a team that took some lumps with four freshmen and a sophomore in the starting lineup in 2022-23. This season, Charlotte Country Day believes it will benefit from that experience with a backcourt that includes Margaret Blythe (9.3 ppg) and sophomore Sam Vanderhave (11.2 ppg) as well as 6-foot sophomore forward Olive Bigham (7.7 ppg).

Charlotte Latin: The Hawks have won 34 games combined in the last two years under coach Eric Smith. This season, the Hawks will seniors Neely Hume (9.7 ppg), Evie McMahan (3 ppg) as well as sophomore point guard Charlotte Tune (16 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.7 apg) to keep up their winning ways. Charlotte Latin will need some post players to emerge, to help with rebounding and defense, but have a chance to be in the top half of the CISAA and in favorable playoff position.

Northside Christian: The defending NCISAA 1A state champions will benefit from the return of their starting backcourt: senior Imani Wolmack (10 ppg, 4 spg) and sophomore Brianna Carelock (10 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 spg) to go with promising interiors playing like 6-3 eighth-grader Jakaila Gaskin and 5-10 seventh-grader Moran Field.

Providence Day: The Chargers return three starters from a 22-win team that made it to the NCISAA 4A state semifinals a year ago, including senior Jaida McClure (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg, all-state as a freshman) and senior sharpshooter Sophie Levine (8 ppg, Franklin & Marshall college commit). The Chargers’ frontcourt will feature 5-10 junior Caroline Swinson (5 ppg) back in the lineup. Providence Day has advanced to the NCISAA state semifinals or better in 22 of 23 seasons, and expects to be playing for championships again this season.

Players to watch

Margaret Blythe, Charlotte Country Day: The 5-9 junior (9.3 ppg) earned second-team all-CISAA conference honors last season and is back to leading a Buccaneers team on the rise.

Brianna Carelock, Northside Christian: The 5-6 sophomore guard is one of the top players in the state in her class (10 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 spg) and looks to help the Knights defend their state title.

Kayla Lee, Charlotte Christian: The 5-4 senior averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists to lead the Knights as a junior.

Jaida McClure, Providence Day: The 5-9 sophomore had a big freshman year (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg) earning all-state honors for a team that has championship expectations.

Hannah Stubbs, SouthLake Christian: The 5-9 freshman point guard (14.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 spg, 3 apg) gives SouthLake Christian a dynamic one-two punch in the backcourt with 5-4 junior Sophia Drury (11 ppg 4 apg).

Charlotte Tune, Charlotte Latin: The 5-7 sophomore point guard had a breakout freshman season averaging 16 points per game.

Players on the rise

Jakaila Gaskin, Northside Christian: The 6-3 eighth-grader has offers from Charlotte, Gardner-Webb, South Carolina State, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington and more before playing her first high school game, according to Northside Christian coach Donnell Rhyne.

Avery Houseton, Covenant Day: The 5-5 sophomore (5 ppg, 6 rpg) had a breakout freshman season and will pair with junior Alex Dix (6.5 ppg, 5 rpg) to give Covenant Day a strong 1-2 punch this season.

Sophie Levine, Providence Day: The 5-7 senior point guard (8 ppg, Franklin & Marshall commit) will be a key playmaker for the Chargers this season.

Gracey Libby, Hickory Grove: The 5-6 senior point guard (7.3 ppg, 2.7 spg) is already a two-time, all-MAC selection and will play a lead role as the lone starter returning.

Preseason All-Mecklenburg private schools team

Brianna Carelock, Northside Christian, 5-6, So.

Jakaila Gaskin, Northside Christian, 6-3, 8th-grader.

Kayla Lee, Charlotte Christian, 5-4, Sr.

Sophie Levine, Providence Day, 5-7, Sr.

Jaida McClure, Providence Day, 5-9, So.

Charlotte Tune, Charlotte Latin, 5-7, So.

Preseason player of the year: Jaida McClure, Providence Day, 5-9, So., PG.

Notes

▪ Carmel Christian, Davidson Day and Lake Norman Christian will not have girls’ varsity basketball teams, according to school administrations.

▪ New Charlotte Christian girls’ basketball coach Rasheem Manson was a player on the Victory Christian teams that ultimatley won five straight NCISAA 1A state championships in the 1990s. He’s been a coach for nearly 20 years now with stops at Victory Christian (2010-2013) and most recently as a Westminster Catawba girls’ assistant (2021-23).

▪ The Northside Christian girls’ basketball team not only won a NCISAA 1A state championship last season, but also had the highest grade-point average in the state too, according to Knights’ coach Donnell Rhyne.

▪ Providence Day girls’ basketball coach Josh Springer is just six wins from his 400th victory at Providence Day (394-82). Springer in his 17th season.

Conference predictions

CISAA Conference

Cannon School; 2. Providence Day; 3. Charlotte Country Day; 4. Charlotte Latin; 5. Charlotte Christian; 6. Covenant Day.

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC)

Concord Academy; 2. Northside Christian; 3. Gaston Christian; 4. Metrolina Christian; 5. Hickory Grove; 6. Westminster Catawba; 7. SouthLake Christian; 8. Gaston Day.

NCISAA Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA)