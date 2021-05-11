All-Observer Girls Basketball: Cannon’s Reigan Richardson is player of the year
Cannon School’s Reigan Richardson, a McDonald’s All-American, is the 2020-21 Charlotte Observer girls basketball player of the year.
Richardson, a 6-foot guard, led Cannon to a 53-39 win over North Raleigh Christian in the N.C. 4A state championship game.
Richardson averaged 27 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.2 steals this season. She has signed with Georgia.
▪ The Charlotte Observer coach of the year is Vance High’s Donnell Rhyne, who led the Cougars to a 12-0 record and a second straight N.C. 4A state championship.
All-Observer First Team
Reigan Richardson, Cannon, 6-0, Sr., G: McDonald’s All-American averaged 27 points, 10.4 rebounds for the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state champions.
Jessica Timmons, Independence, 5-9, Sr., G: N.C. State recruit broke a 28-year-old Mecklenburg County public school career scoring record in February. Averaged 29 ppg.
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day, 5-10, Sr., G: Davidson recruit averaged 26 points, five rebounds and four steals. A three-time NCISAA all-state pick.
Amhiya Moreland, Vance, 6-1, Sr, F: 4-time I-MECK all-conference star and 2021 I-MECK player of the year averaged 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds for the 4A state champs.
Nevaeh Caldwell, Hopewell, 5-7, Sr., G: All-district and all-conference star averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 steals and one block. Set school-record with 34 points against Mooresville.
All-Observer Second Team
Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic, 6-4, Fr, C
Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain, 5-7, Jr., G
Maraja Pass, Shelby, 5-4, So, PG
Nyla McGill, Providence, 5-9, Sr., PG
Braylyn Milton, Independence, 5-11, Sr., G
HONORABLE MENTION
Colbie Perry, Carson, 5-8, Sr., G
Ella Hobbs, Robinson, 6-4, Fr, C
Finley Lefevers, Hickory, 6-0, Sr, G/F
Aly Wadkovsky, Lake Norman, 6-3, JR, F
Ally Hollifield, Shelby, 5-8, So., G
Tanaja Hayes, Vance, 5-6, Sr, G
Zaria Clark, Gaston Day, 5-8, Sr, G
Kennedy Calhoun, Hickory Ridge, 5-5, Sr., G
Janiya Adams, Bessemer City, 5-5, So, g
Leah Barringer, Vance, 5-8, Sr., G