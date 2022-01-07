Observer exclusive: Hornets’ James Bouknight on rookie year, playing for Michael Jordan

James Bouknight is in a different position.

Throughout his career, the 20-year-old never sat on the bench and was always a part of the rotation. But in his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets, he’s spent a bulk of it on the bench as a spectator. He’s appeared in games here and there.

Such as that four-game stretch he blossomed in early last month when the Hornets were missing several players due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Mostly, though, the first-round pick is having to say ready until his time to be a continuous contributor comes.

In this week’s QC Hornets Nest podcast, Bouknight discusses that patience, explains how the practice atmosphere picks up whenever owner Michael Jordan is around, the things he enjoys about Charlotte and more.

