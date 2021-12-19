The Observer Christmas quiz: who said this in 2021?

Match the person to the quote from the year in news and culture

“I’m a massive Biggie Smalls fan. It reminds me of my life in Swindon.”

“Is this how our story is due to end?”

“We moved on to reading Macbeth, which was a kind of foreplay routine we had.”

“I started my very short go-karting career in a bus garage in Streatham before going to a proper track. From the age of nine, I started motocross in a forest.”

“If I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist.”

“Women need to be streetwise about when they can and can’t be arrested.”

“I’m looking forward to being able to wear nail varnish and big earrings again.”

“Britain has become a woke jail and we’re all behind bars.”

“The problem with the wife who has known you since way before you were king of the world is that she sees through your facade.”

“I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50.”

“They’re now British fish and they’re better and happier fish for it.”

“I drank alcohol during quarantine. I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails.”

Jeff Bezos, thanking Amazon employees and customers for on his trip to space

Story continues

1:D, 2:B, 3:D, 4:C - On the post-Brexit fishing regime, 5:B, 6:C - Shortly before news of her divorce from Michael Gove was made public, 7:B, 8:D, 9:D - On the fuel crisis, 10:C, 11:B, 12:A - On the perils of fame, 13:D, 14:D, 15:C, 16:D - On her affair with Boris Johnson, 17:A, 18:C

18 and above. From political gaffes to celebrity interviews, you’ve read it all. Congratulations! But perhaps it’s time to turn your phone off now.

17 and above. From political gaffes to celebrity interviews, you’ve read it all. Congratulations! But perhaps it’s time to turn your phone off now.

16 and above. From political gaffes to celebrity interviews, you’ve read it all. Congratulations! But perhaps it’s time to turn your phone off now.

15 and above. From political gaffes to celebrity interviews, you’ve read it all. Congratulations! But perhaps it’s time to turn your phone off now.

14 and above. All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.

13 and above. All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.

12 and above. All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.

11 and above. All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.

10 and above. All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.

9 and above. Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.

8 and above. Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.

7 and above. Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.

6 and above. Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.

5 and above. Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.

4 and above. Oh dear. You haven’t really been keeping up, it would appear. But after the year we’ve had, who can blame you?

3 and above. Oh dear. You haven’t really been keeping up, it would appear. But after the year we’ve had, who can blame you?

2 and above. Oh dear. You haven’t really been keeping up, it would appear. But after the year we’ve had, who can blame you?

0 and above. Oh dear. You haven’t really been keeping up, it would appear. But after the year we’ve had, who can blame you?