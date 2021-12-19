The Observer Christmas quiz: who said this in 2021?
Match the person to the quote from the year in news and culture
“You guys paid for all this!”
Andy Burnham, on HS2’s northern link
Elon Musk, on selling his Tesla shares
Bill Gates, on the AstraZeneca vaccine
Jeff Bezos, thanking Amazon employees and customers for on his trip to space
“You can’t beat a bit of Sweet Caroline, can you? That’s a belter, really.”
Roy Keane
Gareth Southgate
Alan Partridge
Neil Diamond
“I drank alcohol during quarantine. I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails.”
Deliciously Ella
Rylan Clark-Neal
Theresa May
Gwyneth Paltrow
“They’re now British fish and they’re better and happier fish for it.”
Nigel Farage
Bob Mortimer
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Rick Stein
“I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50.”
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kristen Stewart
Matthew McConaughey
Naomi Watts
“The problem with the wife who has known you since way before you were king of the world is that she sees through your facade.”
Samantha Cameron
Melania Trump
Sarah Vine
Marina Wheeler
“Britain has become a woke jail and we’re all behind bars.”
John Cleese
Laurence Fox
Julia Hartley-Brewer
Piers Corbyn
“I’m looking forward to being able to wear nail varnish and big earrings again.”
Allegra Stratton
Nancy Pelosi
Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel impersonator Ursula Wanecki
“Level up? You can’t even fill up!”
David Lammy
Jimmy Carr
Munya Chawawa
Keir Starmer
“I wish I’d never heard of Barnard Castle.”
Boris Johnson
Laura Kuenssberg
Dominic Cummings
Jonathan Van-Tam
“Women need to be streetwise about when they can and can’t be arrested.”
Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova
North Yorkshire police commissioner Philip Allott
Patsy Stevenson, arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil
US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
“I just love being in normal situations, man. It’s such a great feeling.”
The Weeknd
Madonna
Justin Bieber
YouTuber Logan Paul
“Ferraris, Maseratis, Nissan, Skylines, Proton Sagas: you name it, I drove it.”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Lewis Hamilton
Janet Jackson
Boris Johnson
“If I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist.”
Idles frontman Joe Talbot
Cara Delevingne
Dominic Raab
Lady Gaga
“I started my very short go-karting career in a bus garage in Streatham before going to a proper track. From the age of nine, I started motocross in a forest.”
Footballer Declan Rice
BMX star Kye Whyte
US Open winner Emma Raducanu
Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith
“We moved on to reading Macbeth, which was a kind of foreplay routine we had.”
Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn
Matt Hancock
Cardi B
Jennifer Arcuri
“Is this how our story is due to end?”
David Attenborough
Greta Thunberg
Actor Brian Cox
Scientist Brian Cox
“I’m a massive Biggie Smalls fan. It reminds me of my life in Swindon.”
Mark Lamarr
Heidi Alexander
Billie Piper
XTC’s Andy Partridge
Solutions
1:D, 2:B, 3:D, 4:C - On the post-Brexit fishing regime, 5:B, 6:C - Shortly before news of her divorce from Michael Gove was made public, 7:B, 8:D, 9:D - On the fuel crisis, 10:C, 11:B, 12:A - On the perils of fame, 13:D, 14:D, 15:C, 16:D - On her affair with Boris Johnson, 17:A, 18:C
Scores
18 and above.
From political gaffes to celebrity interviews, you’ve read it all. Congratulations! But perhaps it’s time to turn your phone off now.
17 and above.
From political gaffes to celebrity interviews, you’ve read it all. Congratulations! But perhaps it’s time to turn your phone off now.
16 and above.
From political gaffes to celebrity interviews, you’ve read it all. Congratulations! But perhaps it’s time to turn your phone off now.
15 and above.
From political gaffes to celebrity interviews, you’ve read it all. Congratulations! But perhaps it’s time to turn your phone off now.
14 and above.
All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.
13 and above.
All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.
12 and above.
All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.
11 and above.
All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.
10 and above.
All that doomscrolling paid off – you’ve kept up with most of the year’s big events while not being glued to your screen 100% of the time. Not bad.
9 and above.
Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.
8 and above.
Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.
7 and above.
Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.
6 and above.
Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.
5 and above.
Hmm. Perhaps if you hadn’t wasted all that time “mastering jiu-jitsu” or “writing your novel” this year you could have scored higher. Time to reconsider your priorities.
4 and above.
Oh dear. You haven’t really been keeping up, it would appear. But after the year we’ve had, who can blame you?
3 and above.
Oh dear. You haven’t really been keeping up, it would appear. But after the year we’ve had, who can blame you?
2 and above.
Oh dear. You haven’t really been keeping up, it would appear. But after the year we’ve had, who can blame you?
0 and above.
Oh dear. You haven’t really been keeping up, it would appear. But after the year we’ve had, who can blame you?
1 and above.
Oh dear. You haven’t really been keeping up, it would appear. But after the year we’ve had, who can blame you?