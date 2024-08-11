Observations from South Carolina’s latest football practice

A day after South Carolina held its first scrimmage of the preseason, the Gamecocks were back on the toasty practice field.

The media observed the first six periods of practice around midday Sunday, which did not include any team period (such as 7-on-7 or 11-on-11).

Still, there was plenty that happened. Here’s what you need to know.

A number of guys limited

Beamer made note on Saturday that eight guys did not participate in the scrimmage, before adding that everyone would be back at practice on Sunday.

One — EDGE Elijah Davis — was not spotted at all during practice and a number of others were limited, working with the trainers off to the side as practice was going on.

They were: OL Markee Anderson, OL Jakai Moore, LB Bam Martin-Scott, RB Bradley Dunn, TE Reid Mikeska and CB Jalewis Solomon, who was the only player in a blue, non-contact jersey.

The good news for South Carolina was that wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs as well as running backs Rocket Sanders and JuJu McDowell were all back practicing after missing Saturday’s scrimmage.

TE Michael Smith shines

Smith, the freshman tight end from Savannah, was one of just three freshman to enroll this summer. No spring ball has been no problem for the 6-foot-6, 255-pound freshman.

He has already drawn stellar reviews through nine preseason practices and was one of just two Gamecocks to find the end zone during South Carolina’s Saturday scrimmage.

On Sunday, during a drill in the red zone, Smith was lined up against South Carolina star safety Nick Emmanwori.

From the back of the end zone, Beamer hollered.

“Uh oh,” he yelled. “I don’t know if you’re ready for this, Mike.”

Spoiler alert: Mike was ready. He stutter stepped at the line and tried to move inside on Emmanwori. He had the USC safety beat at the end zone, then faked like he was running a post and cut towards the corner of the end zone.

The ball from QB Robby Ashford didn’t not hit Smith in stride. It spiraled high and Smith had to stop himself and leap backward to snag the ball, just barely getting a foot in before falling out of bounds.

Beamer threw his hands up like it was a game in November. Even Emmanwori had to give his props, shouting over to Smith, “Good rep, my boy.”

With every practice that passes, it becomes more and more clear that the tight ends — and, specifically, Smith — are going to have a massive part in South Carolina’s receiving game.

Freshman TE Michael Smith is a stud pic.twitter.com/7S96TFGvLl — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) August 11, 2024

CB Vicari Swain looking good

The position battle to watch this preseason has been at cornerback, where three guys — Swain, Emory Floyd and Judge Collier — are competing for the chance to be the starting cornerback opposite O’Donnell Fortune.

One of the most fascinating candidates is Swain, a redshirt freshman from Georgia who played a lot of wide receiver in high school and spent most of last season learning how to move his feet as a defensive back.

After Saturday’s scrimmage, Beamer praised Swain, saying he was “having a good preseason” and had “flashed.”

On Sunday, Swain showed why. With Beamer watching from feet away, Swain lined up against Louisville transfer wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce in a red zone drill.

Swain pressed the 5-11 pass catcher off the line and held firm. Huggins-Bruce ran a little out route and caught the pass, but Swain had posted up at the goal line. So when Huggins-Bruce caught the pass, Swain was right there to attack forward and push Huggins-Bruce out of bounds before he crossed the goal line.

Beamer was fired up, jumping over to Swain with words of approval. It was one of those plays coaches love. Swain wasn’t guessing. He wasn’t trying to make the flashy highlight. He was just made the smart, technically-sound play.