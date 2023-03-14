The obscure French town where winter holidays aren’t all about skiing

Villard-de-Lans

It’s early evening and Place de la Libération, Villard-de-Lans, is busy not only with tourists but with local residents shopping, greeting each other and disappearing into bars for an apéritif.

Down a quiet narrow street, I spot a beautiful Art Nouveau corner building, adorned with a hand-painted “Pharmacie” sign above the balconies. A closer look reveals that, rather than showing off €100 face creams, the window display is full of vintage clarinet keys and saxophone mouthpieces. I’d wager no other ski resort has a musical instrument restorer’s atelier up the street from the souvenir and skiwear shops. But Villard-de-Lans, in the Isère départment, is a living town first and a ski resort second.

pharmacy Villard-de-Lans

It lies on a plateau ringed with mountains, above Grenoble, part of which makes up the mainland’s largest nature reserve (170km2 ) – home to deer, chamois, ibex, wild boar and four different breeds of vulture, as well as a a sweeter bird, the diurnal pygmy owl.

But most obviously striking is the geology of the place – unlike most of the predominantly dark granite and schist of the Western Alps, the rock here is sedimentary limestone. As you ski alongside pale cliffs and mesas, it looks like the Dolomites in miniature – with similarly stunning natural light shows of glowing pinks and oranges at sunrise and sunset.

Mellow mountains

The pistes too are reminiscent of the eastern Italian resorts: predominantly wide and gentle reds and blues you can take at your own pace – either hurtle down without crowds to worry about, or meander, enjoying the scenery and framing a photo with the sun glinting through the Pas de l'Œille, an eye-shaped hole in the spine of rock separating the two halves of the Villard-de-Lans-Corrençon area. This is enjoyable skiing for those who don’t feel the pressure to rack up miles or tell tales of conquering the most challenging runs.

Villard-de-Lans

Conversely, as in many understated resorts, this means you’ll find untapped off-piste opportunities if you want them. I even opted to do a little light ski touring. Fit-as-a-flea touring guides rarely go easy, not realising we are different beasts. But, in the local ESF’s Sebastien, I found an ibex prepared to lead at my water-buffalo pace. The reward for our climb was a pretty tree run through snow ghosts.

Brave pedigree

Little known, Villard-de-Lans may be, but it has Winter Olympic pedigree, as host to the 1968 Grenoble Games’s luge events. The track is still there, along with a monument, close to the ice rink, home to Les Ours in the third tier of French ice hockey. On my visit, there was a training session for local kids, with brave 10-year-old goaltenders throwing themselves about the ice.

Villard-de-Lans

Bravery is intrinsic to this valley’s history. Villard de Lans’ neighbour, Vassieux-en-Vercors, was one of five communities awarded the Order of Liberation by General de Gaulle (another was nearby Grenoble) during World War II. The Vercors plateau was a stronghold of the Maquis from 1942 onwards, providing shelter for refugees (including Jews from the Polish school on what is now Place de la Libération), training camps for Resistance fighters, and airfields for Allied airdrops – all protected by the natural fortress of the mountains.

After D-Day, retreating German forces were concerned Allied soldiers would land there and cut off their escape from the South of France, so an indiscriminate assault was launched on the valley. There are cenotaphs and other poignant reminders everywhere – as well as a Resistance museum down in Grenoble that is well worth a visit.

Villard-de-Lans’ history did not begin in the 1940s though. From the late 19th century, when the Hotel de Paris opened, tourism grew in both summer and winter over the next 40 years – including celebrity visitors such as Coco Chanel and the Aga Khan. Many of the popular addresses from the era (the Splendid, now an apartment residence, and the Christiania, still a hotel) are still operating. Those with a beady-eye for architecture will spot the evolution from Beaux-Arts flourishes to Art-Deco straight lines, as well traditional building styles, such as the area’s distinctive “crow-step” gables topped with a heavy stone.

Full of flavour

Chèvrerie Les Cabrioles

In fairness, you’d be forgiven for not looking up at gables on an evening stroll, whether you’ve spent the day skiing or not. Villard’s shop fronts draw the eye. Just outside the centre, La Fabrique du Ski is a boutique workshop that makes beautiful skis, some handcrafted from bamboo or slate. There’s a craft brewery next door for non-equipment-nerds.

For many, culture is read in a glass or on a plate. The modern test of resistance is the temptation to fill bags – and spoil your appetite with samples from the shops: ‘noix de Grenoble’ (the best walnuts you’ll have tasted), fruit conserves, saucissons and cheese. If tempted by the latter prioritise the creamy Saint Marcelin, tangy Bleu de Vercors or goat’s cheese from the Chèvrerie Les Cabrioles, near the Corrençon lifts, which is worth a visit for its goat’s milk waffles alone.

In town, Le Pot de Vin is fun (they serve tartiboules – a tartiflette in bread, like a cheesy bunny chow), while La Vieille Forge is a great bistro. If you don’t fill up sampling cheeses, book Le Clariant in Corrençon – only reachable with an hour-long walk on a snowy track, where the raclette is the perfect reward.

chartreuse distillery Monastère de la Grande Chartreuse - Pascal Flamant

A car is helpful, not only for convenience, but to take you on nearby excursions – to the intriguing city of Grenoble, to the new Chartreuse Experience on the outskirts, dedicated to the green liquid whose recipe is only known to a few monks, and to the Chartreuse monastery itself in a remote valley.

Villard de Lans is not a ski-in/ski-out, first-lift-to-last resort. It provides a rural French holiday experience with added snow and sports. And, if you are a skiing musician with a broken alto sax, it’s the perfect destination.

Need to know

A seven-night B&B stay at the three-star Hotel Le Christiania costs from £413 per person, based on two sharing.

Find further information about Villard-de-Lans and the region here.

The most convenient airport is Lyon, which is also served by Eurostar. Peak Retreats offers seven nights in a one-bedroom self-catered apartmentsat Le Splendid, from £1,059, including Eurotunnel crlossing.