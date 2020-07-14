OBR predicts deep downturn for UK economy as borrowing rises

Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) chairman Robert Chote. Photo: PA

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has revised up the cost of the government’s COVID-19 response by tens of billions and said it expects the UK economy to contract by 12.4% this year.

The government spending watchdog said on Tuesday that state borrowing this year was forecast to be £322bn ($404bn), up from an earlier estimate of around £300bn.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The OBR also increased its estimate for the cost of the government’s response to COVID-19 to £192.3bn this year. The watchdog had previously said the government’s COVID-19 response was likely to cost £132bn in 2020-21.

The update reflects new spending pledges announced announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak at his “mini-budget” last week. The Chancellor announced stimulus worth £30bn to kickstart an economic recovery and revealed that the government had already spent £160bn supporting the economy and the health service since the pandemic struck.

The OBR was set up by former chancellor George Osborne in 2010 to provide an independent audit of public finances, with a focus on the sustainability and affordability of debt.

Last month UK debt passed 100% of GDP for the first time since 1963 and the government broke records for monthly borrowing.

The OBR on Tuesday set out three “scenarios” for the path of the UK economy this year. It’s central, or base, case assumes GDP falls by 12.4% this year with “some potential scarring” to the economy — an economic term for permanently lost output through firms going bust or people losing work.

Unemployment is forecast to reach 11.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 in the OBR’s central scenario.

The watchdog’s best case scenario still sees GDP fall by 10.6% this year and unemployment peak at 9.7%. In the worse case, economic output could shrink by 14.3% and unemployment could climb to 13.2%.