Obliterated: Nick Zano and Teen Wolf’s Shelley Hennig Get Wasted, Save the World in Netflix Comedy — First Look

Die Hard meets The Hangover in Netflix’s new “high octane action-comedy” led by a pair of familiar faces from Teen Wolf and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Hitting the streamer on Thursday, Nov. 30, Obliterated‘s eight-episode first season “tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) and Nick Zano (Legends of Tomorrow) lead the show’s cast, which also includes C. Thomas Howell (SEAL Team), Kimi Rutledge (Shrill), Paola Lázaro (The Walking Dead), Terrence Terrell (B Positive), Alyson Gorske (Shrinking) and Eugene Kim (The Lincoln Lawyer).

Writers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald serve as co-showrunners, executive-producing alongside Dina Hillier. Hurwitz and Schlossberg are also directors.

Browse more first-look photos below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the show. Will you be getting Obliterated with Netflix this fall?

