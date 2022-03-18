Obliged to share and care: Grimsby volunteer awarded for lifetime achievement

Winning awards is not always about the recognition of the person, but rather their ability.

This, according to Grimsby’s Bill Thompson, is the case for him.

Thompson is the winner of the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Ontario Heritage Award for Lifetime Achievement. For more than 30 years, he’s been a board member at the Grimsby Museum, even working as the director of the board of management.

In 2015, when Grimsby’s iconic Nelles Manor was donated to the town as a museum, Thompson was asked to take up the responsibility of helming the board of directors once again.

On Feb. 24, Thompson received his lifetime achievement award via virtual ceremony, and he said his award reminded him of the importance of volunteering.

He said that although he was quite thankful for the recognition, he believes that many volunteers don’t do things for recognition, but rather out of passion and compassion for others.

Thompson reflected on the idea of volunteering and how crucial volunteers can be in places such as hospitals, sports teams, heritage sites and food banks — “all those places would not survive without volunteers,” he said.

“You get a sense of satisfaction from volunteering, if you're at all interested in what you're doing, because you know that if you didn't do it, nobody else would.”

Now 75 and retired, Thompson recalled working as an accountant for most of his life and at one point being the president of the Niagara Falls Chamber of Commerce while also being the president of the Red Cross.

He credits his parents with his love of volunteering, stating that their constant involvement in various community organizations taught him to be the same way.

He said his parents taught him an important lesson: “If you have been given a good life, you have an obligation to share.”

However, he said, he couldn’t recall where his passion for heritage came from. It started at some point, over 30 years ago, at a streetcar museum in Milton.

“I don't remember why or how I got started with that, but I used to go up there every year, take my kids, and once I got closer to retirement, we got really involved in that. I think I have over 840 days of volunteer time there,” he said.

Story continues

As technology progresses, the need to preserve history is more important, Thompson said, adding that he believes that at the current rate of change, the technology and tools of the original residents of Nelles Manor, the symbols of their time and lifestyle, will be forgotten if not preserved.

“I see Grimsby changing and I just really got the sense that we really have to remember our history, we really have to remember what was here before,” Thompson said.

To those seeking a career in heritage or volunteering their time otherwise, Thompson encouraged them to do something they love because they care about it and not because they want money or a reward.

Moosa Imran, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News