‘Obligatory English’ Hanuma Vihari Shares a Happy Picture With Wife Preethiraj

India cricketer Hanuma Vihari has shared a picture with wife Preethiraj Gade on Friday from England. In the snap, both Hanuma and Preethiraj are sporting casual outfits as they smile ear-to-ear for the camera. We just can’t miss the signature red telephone booths in the background.

Along with the adorable picture on Instagram, Hanuma wrote, “Obligatory English”. The post by the right-hander fetched a lot of likes and comments as the fans seemed in awe of the adorable couple. The picture shared by him was liked by more than 26,000 people on the social media platform. His fans have left red heart and fire emojis in the comment space.

Here we have another ‘aww’dorable picture of the couple posing inside the London Eye. For this one, the cricketer just dropped an heart emoji to do all the talking.

Then we have a solo picture of the cricketer. Take a look:

Team India are currently enjoying their timeout in England. After the conclusion of the World Test Championship Final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a much-needed 20 days break to all the players. The players are making full use of their spare time as they are spending some quality time with their families in the United Kingdom.

India will be next seen on action against England in a five-match Test series. The First Test match is scheduled to get underway from August 4 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Hanuma last featured in the third Test match against Australia. An injury ruled out Hanuma for the remaining of the Australia and England series while the batsman failed to find a spot for himself in India’s WTC XI.

