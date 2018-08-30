Oblak to reject Atletico contract after missing out on Liverpool transfer

Oblak could be set to leave Atletico Madrid.

Jan Oblak is set to reject any offer of a new deal by his current club Atletico Madrid after missing out on a move to Liverpool.

The Slovenian ‘keeper has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in recent years, and Atletico want to tie him down with a raise and a new contract.

However, Oblak is reluctant to agree to an extension at the Wanda Metropolitano because he resents the impact his current release clause has had on his career.

Spanish paper AS reports that his release clause was moved from €45million to €100m in February 2016, which put off Jurgen Klopp as he looked for a new goalkeeper this summer. Klopp refused to meet Oblak’s release clause because he felt it was too expensive.

Instead, Liverpool moved for Roma’s Alisson for a then-record fee of £67m, after deciding that Loris Karius could not be trusted as a first-choice stopper for the current season. Alisson is yet to concede for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Oblak is reportedly no longer content in Madrid and the question of any new deal is ‘not a question of money.’



