Objects of Desire by Clare Sestanovich review – a parade of great pretenders

Hephzibah Anderson
·4 min read

Fulfilled, well paid, contentedly paired off – these are some of the many things that the exclusively female, largely youthful protagonists of Clare Sestanovich’s debut short story collection are not. Instead, they inhabit rooms the size of their mattresses in house shares full of strangers; they drop out of grad school and abandon artistic ambitions for “nonspecific” jobs; they spy on their more successful peers using phones with cracked screens. The older cohort isn’t faring much better, teaching creative writing from their trailer homes and facing sexual harassment suits after bedding junior designers. Of course, we all know which group we’d rather eavesdrop on at brunch, and the 11 sublimely polished tales in Objects of Desire offer something of that same thrill.

In Annunciation, the opening story, a young woman named Iris is drawn into the orbit of a couple in a polyamorous relationship with friends, who together cook elaborate meals requiring either speed or a long wait. Iris, aspiring to worldly sophistication, is held back by her “mild preferences”.

Terms of Agreement sees a woman look back on her friendship with a narcissistic writer and the romance it scuppered, contrasting creative endeavours and emotional intimacies with the solidity of a building that’s going up outside her window. The title story, meanwhile, is about Leonora, who shares a tiny apartment with her boyfriend and his cat, yet can’t let go of the man who came before, who’s just been elected to Congress.

Sestanovich’s heroines are surrounded by mess of one kind or another, but there’s nothing sloppy about them. They appreciate, for instance, the difference between a texted “OK” and “okay”. Above all, they’re highly self-aware – both of themselves as individuals and as chroniclers. Identity is something to be curated; reality a story in the making. Mid-breakup, for instance, the unnamed narrator of Terms of Agreement and her soon-to-be-ex stroll across a bridge. “We didn’t stop in the middle, halfway between the islands, above the loud cars and the dark water, because that would have been too symbolic,” she explains.

These stories are nothing if not topical. Workplace misogyny fuels tweets and meditation apps chime

There’s plenty of mischief in these tales, and it’s particularly sharp when aimed at the literary scene. “What they avoid most of all is plot,” notes a writing professor of her students, while a semi-famous male author rises to prominence first through embracing appropriate political causes and then by dating a celebrity – “a real one”.

At times, Sestanovich, whose stories have previously appeared in the New Yorker, where she’s an editor, almost seems to be parodying the spareness of her chosen form and the volumes that it leaves unspoken. Take Iris, ending a relationship squeezed into the final weeks of college: “When they say goodbye, what they say is congratulations.”

These stories are nothing if not topical. Workplace misogyny fuels tweets and meditation apps chime; marriages are open and complexities cultivated. Nostalgia, fame and authenticity become recurring preoccupations. As for desire, in these pages – where the chief emotion is more often ennui – it has little to do with sex. The yearning, rather, is for experiences that push back against ephemerality; the feeling, say, that comes with spotting a constellation – “when it becomes impossible to unsee what before you could only imagine”.

Inevitably, these yearnings are thwarted by the demands of urban life in America, but occasionally the characters locate smaller satisfactions, as in Wants and Needs. Each day, Val buys a new subway ticket – even though it’s more expensive that way: “It helped, to ask and receive.”

If it sometimes feels as if we get no closer to these immaculately drawn characters than the eavesdropper on the next table, it’s worth noting that they’re partly estranged from their own lives, or at least from the moments that Sestanovich captures so commandingly. In this way, her pleasurable, discrete dramas achieve something extra: along with their acute social observations and pithy elegance, they collectively probe the gap between how we’re seen and how we might long to appear.

Objects of Desire by Clare Sestanovich is published by Picador (£14.99). To support the Guardian and Observer order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Denmark taking Eriksen inspiration to Wembley at Euro 2020

    BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s absence makes it even harder to forget what happened to him. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand found that out on Saturday, his mind wandering from the match even as his team was playing in the European Championship quarterfinals. “I thought about him during the game and after the game,” Hjulmand said through a translator after the 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. “I keep thinking how amazing it would be to see him play (in the next match). He’s still a

  • Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks. “It’s just a day-to-day thing,” Bucks coach Mike Bud

  • Slater hits late 2-run homer, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-5

    PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday night. The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an 11-4 win Friday and again took the Diamondbacks down with the long ball. Arizona went up 5-4 on David Peralta’s bloop single in the fifth inning, but Slater fouled off a couple of good pitches from Ryan Bu

  • Making the NBA Finals a long time coming for Giannis, Bucks

    It had to be bittersweet for Antetokounmpo, but also rejuvenating, knowing teammates could rise to the challenge, take some hard punches and deliver the knockout with him being the biggest cheerleader.

  • Hicks homers twice, Rangers snap Seattle skid with 7-3 win

    SEATTLE (AP) — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. Hicks was the catalyst with his second career multi-homer game. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth i

  • Angels defeat Orioles 4-1 to extend winning streak to 3

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Cobb allowed only one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings, David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Saturday night for their third straight win. It is the longest outing by an Angels starter since Griffin Canning went eight innings on Aug. 30 last season against Seattle. Cobb (6-3) — who was with the Orioles from 2018-20 before being traded to Los Angeles prior to spring training — allowed four hit

  • Story hits 3-run homer in 7th, Rockies hold off Cards 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night. Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save. Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh. Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and

  • Dodgers win 8th straight, top Nats 5-3 behind Pollock's hit

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead. Kenley Jansen allowed Starlin Castro's single leading off the bottom half and walked Yan Gomes, then struck out Gerardo Parra and Alcides Escobar, and retired pinch-hitter Josh Be