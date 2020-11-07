Obituary: Former Lions playmaker Salim Moin dies, aged 59

SINGAPORE — Former Singapore international footballer Salim Moin died in the early hours of Saturday (7 October). He was 59 years old.

Salim starred for the Singapore national team during the 1980s alongside the likes of David Lee, Terry Pathmanathan and Malek Awab, helping the Lions win the 1980 Malaysia Cup. He was known for his playmaking ability and knack for scoring long-range goals.

He made 176 appearances for the national team between 1979 and 1993, scoring 63 times.

After his playing career, Salim became a well-respected coach in the country. He was the head coach for S-League clubs Gombak United, Balestier Khalsa, Woodlands Wellington, Tampines Rovers and Hougang United. He was also a coach for the National Football Academy from 2009 to 2010.

His last coaching position was as assistant coach to Clement Teo at Hougang United in 2019.

According to his close friends, Salim complained of chest pains just before midnight on Friday, and collapsed upon reaching Sengkang General Hospital near his Hougang apartment.

Hougang United put up a post on its Facebook page saying that they are “extremely saddened” to learn of Salim’s death.

“An integral part of our 2019 side that propelled the Club to its best finish last season, cherished for his heart and personality on and off the pitch, he will be sorely missed by us all,” the club said.

Salim is expected to be buried on Saturday afternoon.

