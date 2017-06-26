Obit mourns death of Nationals fan - but also blown lead

''KILLEBREW, Patrick, 'Pat,' age 68, passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead.''

That's the start to the obituary the family placed in The Richmond Times-Dispatch after the death of Killebrew, an ''avid'' Nationals fan. Killebrew, a longtime Virginia attorney, died a day after watching Washington's relief pitchers lose a six-run lead in a loss against the Miami Marlins.

Killebrew's 25-year-old son, Jake, said Monday he and his mother Rachel felt the good-natured obit was something they had to do.

Pat Killebrew would have loved it, Jake adds.

The joke has helped Jake and his mom in grieving Killebrew's unexpected death at age 68, he says. Their kicker: ''In lieu of flowers, send 'donations' to the 'Nationals Bullpen Fund.'''