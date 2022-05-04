New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer Sees Darth Vader Suiting Up

Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan sees an important youngster who needs training in the Jedi ways in the newly-released trailer for Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The new trailer also sees Anakin Skywalker getting suited up as Darth Vader.

The story of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” “begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Disney+ dropped the trailer Wednesday in honor of Star Wars Day.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will have a two-episode premiere on Friday, May 27, on Disney+, with further episodes dropping each week through May 22.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” stars McGregor as the Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen returning as Lord Vader. Joining them are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Deborah Chow directed the series, which is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

Watch the trailer above.