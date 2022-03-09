‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor Returns as the Famed Jedi Warrior

Obi-Wan Kenobi is back onscreen in his own highly anticipated “Star Wars” prequel series, premiering May 25 on Disney+. The first full trailer was finally released during Disney’s shareholders meeting on March 9.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” marks the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan. Hayden Christensen also returns as Anakin Skywalker, who becomes Darth Vader.

The series is reportedly set 10 years after 2005’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Per Disney’s official synopsis, the show captures the aftermath of when “Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” which took place during “Sith.”

The ensemble cast includes Joel Edgerton, Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Indira Varma, and Rupert Friend. “Obi-Wan” will be directed by Deborah Chow, who previously directed two episodes of “The Mandalorian.”

“I loved playing [Obi-Wan] again,” McGregor told Forbes of reprising the role. “I mean it’s quite interesting, after the experience of making the first three films and living through sort of their reception in the world, which wasn’t always glowing, I have to say. And then now, meeting the generation who we made those films for, the children then — and now, people in their late teens or early twenties, those people who were kids who we made those films for, they loved them. To them, they’re their Star Wars films, you know? For us, it was the original films of the ‘70s, but for them, it was our films were their Star Wars. So to step back into his shoes again now and do a series, a whole series about Obi-Wan Kenobi for those fans, it just makes me really happy.”

McGregor added, “I’m not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it’s really going to satisfy ‘Star Wars’ fans.”

The series is executive produced by McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Joby Harold, Michelle Rejwan, and director Chow.

The success of Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Bobba Fett” has seemed to show a new way for the Force to follow. Disney+ announced following the “Book of Bobba Fett” finale that the streaming platform has 129.8 million global subscribers, a 11.8 million boost from the end of the previous 2021 quarter, per Deadline.

Watch the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” trailer below.

