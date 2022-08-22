Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return documentary coming to Disney+

If you were hoping to get a behind-the-scenes deep dive into the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it's time to say "Hello there!"

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return will premiere September 8 on Disney+, it was announced on Star Wars social media accounts, along with a trailer for the documentary.

Making of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm Ltd.

"I remember clearly the first time I saw Star Wars," says Ewan McGregor as he stares up at a giant screen showing beloved scenes from the original trilogy. This is followed by many more contemplative shots of people looking up a screen, interspliced with lots of dramatic slow-motion on-set clips.

There is also some pretty titillating behind-the-scenes footage, including McGregor and Christensen practicing lightsaber battles, stormtoopers getting blown up on the Volume set, and director Deborah Chow hugging a gruesome-looking Darth Vader fresh out of the bacta tank. We also get to hear musings from the stars and director of the series.

Watch the trailer below.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi is this iconic character," says McGregor. "I don't think I'd imagined the scale of the series."

"It's a surreal world to be a part of," chimes in Christensen. "Coming back to it after all these years was very meaningful to me. My first day on set, I shouted 'Obi-Wan!' And I saw a hand go up."

"I feel hugely fortunate to do this, but also a big responsibility to do it right," opines Chow. "So many people have such an emotional relationship to the Star Wars galaxy. It's in everybody's life."

"It blew my mind," adds Moses Ingram, oh so succinctly.

Making of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Whether the documentary will answer why Obi-Wan left a Dark Lord of the Sith alive and just kind of walked away to let him continue to wreak havoc on the galaxy again is anyone's guess, but if you want fresh footage from the set, this new special would seem to have you covered and would serve as a swell companion piece to our exclusive feature on the 17-year journey to bring the Obi-Wan and Anakin story back to the screen.

See the documentary's official poster below.

OBI-WAN KENOBI: A JEDI'S RETURN

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Check out the trailer for yourself above as soon as you make sure you've secured the high ground, and also listen to the Star Wars stars themselves on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast.

