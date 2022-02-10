‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ gets a release date: When and where to watch

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 25.
For the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, Ewan McGregor is returning to the role of beloved Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans adore this character. He’s unbelievably handsome; he hates flying; he has a tendency to get in bar fights involving a lightsaber. And he’s still got more adventures ahead.

The six-episode miniseries is helmed by Deborah Chow, who’s directed some of the best episodes of The Mandalorian, and written by Hannah Friedman (Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp) and Joby Harold (Army of the Dead). Along with Chow, Harold and McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan are also credited as executive producers.

The show hits Disney+ on May 25. While you’re waiting, it couldn’t hurt to reread Matthew Stover’s Revenge of the Sith novelization, John Jackson Miller’s best-selling Legends novel Kenobi, or Charles Soule’s 2016 comic Obi-Wan and Anakin.

Where to stream the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

​​You can stream Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars films, and everything else Disney+ has to offer wherever you’re connected to the internet. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is available in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

Disney+ is supported on desktop browsers, a wide range of mobile devices, smart TVs and game consoles. The platform will serve as the new home for Walt Disney Studios films as well as original, exclusive Disney+ content like Lucasfilm’s new Star Wars series—including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett—and a full slate of live-action Marvel shows.

‘Kenobi’ cast and what we know so far

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” an official blog post reads, “in which Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

From concept art, we can gather that Kenobi will take place on more worlds than just Tatooine—including Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar and possibly Coruscant. Palpatine’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitors will play a role; Rupert Friend is rumored to be portraying the leader of that group (first seen in Rebels). It’s probably a safe bet that the story will involve Obi-Wan working to keep Luke Skywalker’s existence, or location, a secret from the Empire. Why else would he risk a trip around the galaxy after being in exile for so long?

The rest of the cast includes Hayden Christensen—returning to the role of Darth Vader for the first time since ’05—along with Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Kumail Nanjiani, Bonnie Piesse, Benny Safdie and Indira Varma.

How to sign up for Disney+

To start exploring the Star Wars universe, you can subscribe to Disney+ today for $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year. Or you can get the service as part of a special value bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99 a month in total.

Disney+ is available to watch through the following devices:

  • Roku streaming devices

  • TVs with built-in Roku

  • Apple TV iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch models

  • Android phones

  • Android TV devices

  • Google Chromecast

  • Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles

  • PlayStation 4 and PS5

  • Sony TVs with built-in Android

  • LG TV

  • Samsung

  • Chrome OS, MacOS, or any Windows PC

If you’re hoping to stream on another device in the future, you can sign up for email updates from Disney+ to stay in the know.

In addition to its all-new programming, Disney+ offers on-demand access to classics like A Goofy Movie, Fantasia, High School Musical, Lilo & Stitch, The Sword in the Stone, Toy Story, Tron, Up and Wall-E.

The extensive library also includes such beloved TV series as Boy Meets World, The Clone Wars, DuckTales, Kim Possible, Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and The Simpsons.

