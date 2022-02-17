‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Everything You Need to Know About the Disney+ Series

Ewan McGregor is set to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new “Star Wars” series on Disney+. Hello there!

The McGregor-led series has been rumored for quite some time, and Disney has finally begun to lift the curtain on the highly-anticipated project. Casting and plot details have been slowly teased over the last few months and, though the series is still a ways away, production is expected to begin soon.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is one of several “Star Wars” titles that will exclusively stream on Disney+. The streaming service hit the ground running with “The Mandalorian” in 2019, which returned for a second season last year (a third season is in the works). An animated series based on the Bad Batch clone trooper squad is drawing closer, while Temeura Morrison will portray legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett in the upcoming “The Book of Boba Fett.” A show centered on ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano and a “Rangers of the New Republic” series are also in the works.

“Star Wars” fanatics will have to wait a bit for most of these series to premiere, but in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show:

