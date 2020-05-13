'Obamagate': Republicans ramp up Trump's new theory with release of information about Biden and others surrounding Flynn calls

Former Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, and 13 other Obama administration officials all sought the "unmasking" of a person who was on the other end of wiretapped phone calls of then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak between December 2016 and early January 2017, key Republicans senators announced on Wednesday.

The announcement is part of a larger plan among GOP legislators to lean into Donald Trump's "Obamagate" theory, which maintains that the former president and his top intelligence chiefs sought to entrap incoming Trump officials in legal controversy to kneecap Mr Trump's presidency from the start.

The person on the other end of the phone calls with Mr Kislyak turned out to be incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn, who later pleaded guilty — and subsequently revoked that plea — to lying to FBI agents about his correspondence with the Russian diplomat.

“Today we received a list of individuals who requested the unmasking of Lt. General Michael Flynn and others who received access to that information," Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson and Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"The officials listed should confirm whether they reviewed this information, why they asked for it and what they did with it, and answer many other questions that have been raised by recent revelations. We are making this public because the American people have a right to know what happened. We commend Acting DNI Grenell and Attorney General Barr for their transparency and responsiveness," the senators said.

Several Senate Republicans huddled with Mr Trump at the White House on Tuesday, though most of the reporting of those discussions centred on the ongoing coronavirus response.

