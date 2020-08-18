Obama faces tricky politics as Biden’s validator-in-chief for highly anticipated convention speech

WASHINGTON – A freshman senator from Illinois turned to Joe Biden twelve years ago to quiet voters’ questions about his readiness for the White House and to bridge the generational and racial divides that were cleaving the Democratic Party at the time.

Now, it’s Barack Obama’s turn to repay the favor.

As he speaks to a pared-down, virtual Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, party insiders hope that the former president – among the most popular politicos in America – will fill the role of validator-in-chief for his former No. 2, reassuring voters that Biden can usher in a sense of "normalcy" after four years of President Donald Trump.

"Right now President Obama's role, primarily, is to remind Americans what a stable and thoughtful administration looks like," said Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

Obama's address comes with some delicate politics as Obama seeks to rally the coalition of young, Black and women voters who twice propelled him to the Oval Office while simultaneously depriving Trump of new ammunition he could use to reinvigorate his own base of supporters.

'Not a good picture:' The DNC and RNC may further complicate stimulus talks

More: Trump to campaign in battleground states as Democrats embrace Joe Biden

"The first thing in this convention is to not hand them something," said former Indiana Sen. Evan Bayh, who also made Obama’s short list of potential running mates in 2008. "I would be surprised if President Obama did anything that really became a lightning rod."

Democrats are road testing an unprecedented national convention this week as the coronavirus pandemic curbs the pomp and sense of excitement campaigns usually build around the formal nomination of a presidential candidate. Though the glitzy stage performances and balloon drops of past years will be missing, the event will nevertheless steer the party's path as the Democratic faithful coalesce around Biden.

But before they can look forward, voters will be forced to wrestle with the past. And Obama remains arguably the most important figure in that reckoning.

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2012. More

Ushering in a 'new era'

Obama left office in 2017 with an almost 60% approval rating, and he has maintained his appeal on the left as Trump slams him nearly every day. When asked which president in their lifetimes has done the best job, 44% of Americans chose Obama as their first or second pick compared with 33% for Bill Clinton and 32% for Ronald Reagan, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center survey.

A CBS News/YouGov poll this week found 92% of Democrats are eager to hear Obama at the convention, compared with 91% who said the same of Biden or his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. The same CBS survey found 63% of Democrats want to hear liberal superstar Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., compared to roughly 58% who said the same of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Yarmuth, chairman of the House Budget Committee, said the party must use this week's convention to calm anxieties about what Democrats plan to do if they prevail in the fall.

More: Republicans join Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention

"I'm not sure I want everybody out there talking about Green New Deals, and that type of thing, but if we take over the government this is where the country needs a comfort level," he said.

"We're going to be under a lot of pressure to talk about reparations, universal basic income (and) Medicare for all," he added. "And what Obama can do is, ironically, reassure people we are not going to go off the rails – even though we may."

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk through the Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. More

Story continues