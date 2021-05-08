Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

·2 min read

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama’s dog Bo died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.

News of Bo's passing was shared by Obama and his wife Michelle on Instagram, where both expressed sorrow at the passing of a dog the former president described as a “true friend and loyal companion.”

“He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair,” Barack Obama wrote.

Bo, a Portuguese water dog, was a gift to the Obamas from the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., a key supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign who became close to the family. Bo helped Obama keep a promise to daughters Malia and Sasha that they could get a dog after the election.

A companion dog, Sunny, joined the family in August 2013.

Both were constant presences around the White House and popular among visitors there, often joining the Obamas for public events. The dogs entertained crowds at the annual Easter Egg Roll and Bo occasionally joined Mrs. Obama to welcome tourists. The dogs also cheered wounded service members, as well as hospitalized children the first lady would visit each year just before Christmas.

In a post featuring a slideshow of images of Bo — including one of him sitting behind the president’s Resolute Desk in the Oval Office — Mrs. Obama recounted his years bringing some levity to the White House.

“He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth. He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit,” she wrote.

Mrs. Obama wrote that she was grateful for the time the family got to spend with him due to the pandemic, and said that over the past year, “no one was happier than Bo.”

“All his people were under one roof again,” she wrote.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

    The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.

  • NCAA's Mark Emmert says athletes should be able to make money starting in 2021

    Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.

  • Aaron Rodgers guest starring as 'Jeopardy!' host on 'The Conners,' prompting speculation about future

    Did ABC intentionally choose Aaron Rodgers to make this guest appearance?

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • TNT reportedly courting Wayne Gretzky to fill 'Barkley-like' analyst role

    Could Wayne Gretzky become the NHL's Charles Barkley at Turner Sports?

  • Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz upset at the 'shameful' way Angels handled Albert Pujols situation

    David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.

  • Free Agency Stock Watch: Tim Hardaway Jr, Justise Winslow, Montrezl Harrell

    HoopsHype analyzes which impending free agent's stock are up and which are down approaching 2021 NBA free agency.

  • Canada's Einarson qualifies for playoffs at world curling playdowns

    Einarson beat China's Yu Han 6-4 on Friday morning and secured a playoff spot later in the day when Germany lost to Switzerland.

  • Francisco Lindor claims Jeff McNeil dugout confrontation was over identity of animal in Citi Field tunnel

    Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson shocked by reaction to brawl vs. Rangers

    Tom Wilson didn’t see anything wrong with his actions from Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Man City title celebrations on hold after losing to Chelsea

    MANCHESTER, England — In a haze of blue smoke produced by fans, Manchester City's team buses were serenaded into their stadium with chants of “Champions.” They proved premature. There was still a game — closed to crowds due to the pandemic — to be won. And Chelsea came from behind to win 2-1 on Saturday and prevent City from clinching a third English title in four seasons and dethroning Liverpool. City's time will surely come, with three games still to get over the line in the Premier League. The celebrations could even come on Sunday if Manchester United, 13 points adrift of its neighbour, loses at Aston Villa. Losing to Chelsea has become annoyingly familiar for City manager Pep Guardiola after seeing the quadruple bid ended by an FA Cup semifinal loss three weeks ago. Now it's only three weeks until they meet again on club football's biggest stage — the Champions League final. “We can learn from this and move on,” Guardiola said. “We have another three chances to be champions.” How different it could have been had Sergio Aguero not chipped a “Panenka” penalty softly down the centre that Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved in first-half stoppage time after Gabriel Jesus was brought down by Billy Gilmour. It was a chance to double the lead after Raheem Sterling swept in the opener in the 44th minute. Andreas Christensen failed to close down a long ball and fell, and Gabriel Jesus nipped in to seize possession. The pass was squared across the penalty area, that Aguero couldn't control to shoot before Sterling applied the finishing touch. Then it was a mistake by Rodri, playing as the only midfielder, in giving the ball away around the halfway line that led to Chelsea equalizing in the 63rd. Cesar Azpilicueta broke down the left before passing to Hakim Ziyech and knocking the ball to Christian Pulisic, who held off defender Nathan Ake. Azpilicueta found the space to receive the ball back before squaring it to Ziyech to strike low into the net. Chelsea looked like it had given away another penalty with two minutes left of regular time when Sterling appeared to be clipped by Kurt Zouma and they fell in a tangle. Despite howls of protests and appeals for the referee to watch the incident himself, no spot kick was awarded. How costly it proved for City. In stoppage time, Timo Werner cut the ball back for Marcos Alonso to dispatch into the net and seal the win that moved Chelsea up to third. Maybe Chelsea won't be relying on winning the Champions League to secure a return next season after all. The team was five points from fourth place when Thomas Tuchel was hired in January. TOTTENHAM SETBACK Tottenham faced another season out of the Champions League after losing at Leeds two years to the day after reaching the final of Europe’s elite competition. Losing to Leeds 3-1 on Saturday left Tottenham five points from fourth place with three games to go, and having played one more than Chelsea. Tottenham cancelled out Stuart Dallas’ early opener through Son Heung-min, but Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo sealed the win. Leeds has gone unbeaten against the “Big Six” at home in its first season back in the Premier League after 16 years, and sits in ninth place. PALACE SAFE Crystal Palace will be in the Premier League for an eighth successive season after beating already-relegated Sheffield United 2-0. Eberechi Eze set up Christian Benteke to score after 67 seconds and netted himself in the 88th minute. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Canada's Christine Sinclair helps Portland Thorns to Challenge Cup title

    Canadians Christine Sinclair and Evelyne Viens figured prominently in Saturday's NWSL Challenge Cup final, with Sinclair and her Portland Thorns teammates capturing the second annual tournament. Morgan Weaver scored the decisive goal on a penalty kick in Round 7 of sudden death for a 2-1 victory over Gotham FC (formerly Sky Blue) before nearly 4,000 fans at Providence Park in Oregon Sinclair, the Thorns' 37-year-old captain, opened the scoring in the eighth minute on a left foot effort for the 60th goal of her National Women's Soccer League career. Gotham's Carli Lloyd answered in the 61st minute. WATCH | Canada's Christin Sinclair scores Challenge Cup final opener: After each team converted four of five penalty kicks, Viens scored in Round 6, only to have Porland's Becky Sauerbrunn even matters after her shot eluded eeper Dijana Horacic, who got her left hand on the ball. Thorns keeper Adrianna Franch then made a stellar left-handed stop against Nahomi Kawasumi to give Weaver a chance to bring home the championship.

  • Teenager Caden Clark stars as the New York Red Bulls defeat Toronto FC

    HARRISON, N.J. — Teenager Caden Clark helped set up one goal and scored the other Saturday as the New York Red Bulls blanked Toronto FC 2-0 in MLS play. Toronto (0-2-1) has now won just one of its first seven games (1-4-2) in all competitions in 2021, albeit against good opposition and with a lengthy injury list after a pandemic-disrupted pre-season. Newly signed Venezuelan international Yeferson Soteldo, a US$6-million signing, made his TFC debut off the bench in the 56th minute. The 23-year-old, wearing No. 30, tucked in behind striker Ayo Akinola but had few chances to showcase his skills. Toronto needed an offensive spark, missing its two other designated players — Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo (thigh) and star striker Jozy Altidore (illness). TFC managed just one shot on target. Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel had a quiet afternoon. The New Yorkers (2-2-0) improved their Red Bull Arena record against Toronto to 11-1-2, outscoring TFC 32-8 with eight clean sheets. Frankie Amaya also scored for the Red Bulls, his first for the club since arriving from FC Cincinnati in April. The game was a matchup of hard-pressing sides, looking to force the opposition into mistakes and then strike quickly after winning the ball back. The Red Bulls went ahead in the 32nd minute after Clark stole the ball from Mark Delgado and headed towards the Toronto goal. He found Fabio and the Brazilian forward who laid it back for Amaya, whose low shot through traffic beat Alex Bono from the edge of the box. Clark made it 2-0 in the 69th, poking the ball in after Fabio beat Bono to Dru Yearwood's through ball. The teenager has scored in three of New York's four matches this season and upped his career MLS goals total to five in just 11 games. One of those goals was a spectacular strike against Toronto last October, lifting the Red Bulls to a 1-1 tie. The goal came in his second career game — four days after opening his account in his debut just hours after signing a first-team contract. Toronto was coming off back-to-back losses to Mexico's Cruz Azul in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. It lost its MLS season opener 4-2 to CF Montreal before tying the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2. The Red Bulls downed Chicago 2-0 last time out, after opening losses to Sporting Kansas City and the Los Angeles Galaxy. Saturday's game marked a return to Red Bull Arena for Toronto GM Ali Curtis, head coach Chris Armas and assistant coach Ewan Sharp, who all worked for the Red Bulls. Curtis spent six years there, including 2 1/2 as head coach. A limited number of fans were in the seats Saturday. Armas made three changes to the lineup that lost 1-0 to Cruz Azul on Tuesday with Brazil's Auro and 18-year-olds Ralph Priso and Jayden Nelson coming in for Justin Morrow, Jacob Shaffeburg and Jonathan Osorio. It was the third career start for both Priso and Nelson. Osorio, who had an icepack on his thigh after leaving the Cruz Azul game at halftime, did not dress. The Red Bulls were missing midfielders Florian Valot (knee) and Youba Diarra (hamstring) and newly signed designated player Patryk Klimala (visa) and fellow forward Tom Barlow (thigh). Toronto's pressing caused early problems for the Red Bulls. But TFC did not help its cause with several giveaways. Bono dealt with a Brian White header after a fine cross from Andrew Gutman in the sixth minute. At the other end, Akinola shot just wide two minutes later after an attempted Red Bulls clearance deflected to him in the penalty box. Nelson was off-target in the 11th minute after another Red Bulls turnover due to the Toronto press. TFC skipper Michael Bradley had to clear the ball to safety after Clark delivered a dangerous free kick into a crowd of players in the Toronto penalty box in the 14th minute. Fabio came close n the 34th when a fine cross found him between defenders in front of Toronto goal. But he couldn't control it and the ball bounced wide off his body. The Red Bulls came out of the break with some intensity, pressuring Toronto. NOTES: Toronto faces defending champion Columbus on Wednesday in Orlando before visiting New York City FC next Saturday. Newly acquired TFC defender Kemar Lawrence was unavailable Saturday, still serving quarantine after his transfer from Belgium's Anderlecht. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Wilson making quick connections in 1st week as new Jets QB

    NEW YORK — Zach Wilson has been busy working the phones in his first week-plus as the newest quarterback of the New York Jets. Calls, video chats, texts and social media messages have all been part of the playbook for the No. 2 overall draft pick, who is wasting no time making a good first impression on his new teammates. “Talking to him on the phone, I could tell he's like a general just by what he was saying,” said wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Jets' second-round selection. “He's super excited to be here as well. His passion comes out through the phone.” The 21-year-old Wilson understands the task at hand and fully embraces it. He's the blond, blue-eyed face of a franchise thirsting for a return to respectability. “He wants to get to know us,” said guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall pick. "Bring us all in and turn this organization around.” The Jets have the NFL's longest active playoff drought at 10 seasons — and their search for a consistently successful quarterback has lasted decades. Many might see Wilson as a saviour. The former BYU star is taking things one step at a time, and for now that means establishing quick rapports with his teammates and coaches. “I feel like that connection with your guys is super important,” Wilson said Saturday before his second rookie minicamp practice. “There's still more guys I want to reach out to, get to know.” Several veteran players, including wide receivers Corey Davis and Denzel Mims, tight end Chris Herndon, centre Connor McGovern, punter Braden Mann and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams already have reached out to Wilson. “It shows these guys care and they want to win and they want to do everything they can,” said Wilson, who plans to organize a get-together for the players in the off-season. “It's been exciting to get to know all these guys by name and start to find the similarities we have.” While Wilson can't work with veterans until later this month, he is getting plenty of time with the rookies this weekend. “I’m ready to put this helmet on," Moore said with a smile, "and I’m just ready to watch him look pretty throwing me balls.” Coach Robert Saleh made it clear to Wilson during a call moments after the Jets selected him last week that it will be the responsibility of the entire team to lift him up — and his teammates — and not the other way around. He has reiterated that to Wilson while also recognizing that all eyes will be on the quarterback from here on out. Saleh thinks Wilson has some innate qualities that will allow him to handle that spotlight and thrive in it. “When you have a love for football, you’re going to do everything you can to help yourself not only get better at it, but you’re going to do everything you can to protect it, which means your off-the-field stuff is going to be right,” Saleh said. “And to have Zach, obviously, your quarterback to have that mindset where he's just always trying to find a way to get better, it’s awesome." Saleh has split rookie camp practices into sessions, with offensive and defensive linemen taking the field in the mornings and skill players going in the afternoons. So, it's a low-key approach as the players acclimate to life in the NFL. As for Wilson, his practice debut on Friday received positive reviews from Saleh. “He did a really nice job," the coach said. "The ball got in and out of his hands very crisp. He was in rhythm, he was on time. Players were running the right routes. The ball was barely on the ground, so it was a very, very good first day for him. Now he's just got to stack it up and get better every day.” That's the priority for Wilson, who is digging into offensive co-ordinator Mike LaFleur's playbook to grasp every aspect. “The littlest details," he said, "are what make the biggest difference.” It would seem a foregone conclusion that Wilson will be the starter in the Jets' season opener in September, especially with no veteran quarterbacks on the roster right now. But he refuses to assume anything, not with so much work ahead of him. “Obviously, that's important, but that's not my focus right now,” Wilson said. “My focus is to learn the offence, keep getting better every single day and do what I can with the guys around me. And I think the rest takes care of itself. "That position has to be earned.” NOTES: Wilson has been wearing the No. 2 during rookie camp and acknowledged he'll “most likely” stick with that jersey number, although he's still thinking about it. He wore No. 1 at BYU. ... Saleh said he spoke to S Marcus Maye, who signed his franchise tag a few weeks ago, before the off-season program began and hopes a long-term contract "happens soon." Saleh added the front office is “working relentlessly” to make that happen. The sides have until July 15 to work out a deal or Maye will play out this year on the tag and become a free agent after the season. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Man City made to wait for EPL title after losing to Chelsea

    MANCHESTER, England — No title celebrations yet for Manchester City, just so much frustration. Losing to Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday left City still needing one win from its remaining three games to clinch a third English Premier League title in four seasons. Surely that's enough breathing space to hold on to top spot and for Sergio Agüero not to be regretting the fluffed penalty when City's lead could have been doubled in first-half stoppage time just after Raheem Sterling's opener. Rather than blasting the kick into the net, City's record scorer nonchalantly chipped a “Panenka” penalty centrally lacking pace so that it was easily saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with one hand. No wonder on the substitutes' bench Fernandinho threw his arms in the air and Eric Garcia flung a florescent bib over his head. In the second half, the City subs were howling in frustration again, flinging their arms up. This time, their target was referee Anthony Taylor. Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma clipped Sterling in the penalty area but no second spot kick was awarded, however much City manager Pep Guardiola berated fourth official Jonathan Moss — appealing in vain for a full VAR review. “I don't know how it's not been a penalty or reviewed properly,” Sterling said. “I thought the VAR was here to help.” In 2012 it was a stoppage time goal — by Agüero — that sealed City's first Premier League trophy with almost the last kick of the season. Nine years later, it was Marcos Alonso scoring in injury time for Chelsea that spoiled the party. There's still time to get the job done. In fact, the title could be won before City plays again on Friday if second-placed Manchester United loses any of its three games before then. There's a significance to this victory for Chelsea away from the title race, as the west London club moved into third place having been five points from the four Champions League places when Frank Lampard was fired in January and Thomas Tuchel was hired. Winning the Champions League would clinch a spot in the competition regardless of the domestic placing, but Chelsea would have to overcome City again in three weeks in the final. It wasn’t much of a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final. More of a stage for understudies. How much is Guardiola regretting making nine changes from the City side that beat Paris Saint-Germain here on Tuesday? “We played a system we're not used to,” Sterling said after Guardiola played Rodri as the only midfielder. But Tuchel also made five changes from Wednesday's victory over Real Madrid and it paid off. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Bayern celebrates Bundesliga title by routing Gladbach 6-0

    BERLIN — Bayern Munich clinched its record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title without even kicking a ball, then celebrated with a 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski's hat trick lifted his season tally to 39 goals, just one off the all-time record of 40 by Bayern great Gerd Müller in the 1971-72 season. Bayern was already assured of the title thanks to old rival Borussia Dortmund beating second-placed Leipzig 3-2 earlier. “I think it’s the first time in history that the German champions were crowned in the bus,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. Bayern moved the celebrations to the field. Lewandowski got the newly crowned champions off the mark in the second minute and Jamal Musiala pulled the ball back for Thomas Müller to score the second goal in the 23rd. Müller crossed for Lewandowski to score his 200th goal for Bayern with a scissors kick in the 34th, and still the home side looked for more. Lewandowski set up Kingsley Coman for the fourth before the break, then completed his hat trick with a penalty in the 66th. Bayern ended the game with 10 men after Tanguy Nianzou was sent after a VAR consultation for taking down Breel Embolo as the last defender in the 73rd. It made no difference. Serge Gnabry set up Leroy Sané to complete the rout in the 85th. DECISIVE DORTMUND Leipzig’s defeat meant it could no longer overhaul Bayern, which held a seven-point lead before the late game. Two rounds remain after this weekend. “Of course they deserve to be German champions, after this very good season, very consistent season,” Terzic said of Bayern. “But we’re happier about the points that we got today.” Jadon Sancho scored twice for Dortmund to move to fourth after captain Marco Reus fired his team into a seventh-minute lead. Sancho capitalized on some lacklustre defending to make it 2-0 in the 51st. Germany defender Lukas Klostermann pulled one back for the visitors in the 63rd, and Leipzig’s equalizer came in the 77th when Hwang Hee-chan shrugged off Mats Hummels’ challenge to set up Dani Olmo. But Sancho saved the best for last, playing Raphaël Guerreiro in with his heel before running to accept the ball back and score in the 87th. The injured Erling Haaland celebrated enthusiastically. Dortmund is hoping the star striker will be fit for Thursday, when the teams meet again in the German Cup final. Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, who is taking over at Bayern next season, was evidently disappointed his current team couldn’t push the Bavarian giant harder. “Heartfelt congratulations on a deserved championship,” Nagelsmann said. It’s Bayern 30th Bundesliga title and its 31st German championship including the 1932 title. The Bundesliga was formed in 1963 and the rest of Bayern’s titles came after its promotion in 1965. Dortmund moved into the last qualification spot for the Champions League, though Eintracht Frankfurt can reclaim the position if it beats Mainz in their derby on Sunday. Also on Saturday, Wolfsburg consolidated its hold on third place by beating Union Berlin 3-0 at home, Hoffenheim recovered from two goals down at halftime to rout already relegated Schalke 4-2, and struggling Werder Bremen drew with Bayer Leverkusen 0-0. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press