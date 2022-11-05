Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'

·6 min read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Barack Obama warned anxious Democrats on Saturday that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself is at risk should Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. "Sulking and moping is not an option,” the former president said in Pennsylvania.

“On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years,” Obama told hundreds of voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. "The only way to save democracy is if we, together, fight for it."

He was the opening speaker in a clash of presidents past and present in the battleground state as each party’s biggest stars worked to energize voters on the final weekend of campaigning before Election Day on Tuesday.

Obama was accompanying Senate nominee John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor who represents his party's best chance to flip a Republican-held seat. Later Saturday, they were to appear in Philadelphia with President Joe Biden and Josh Shapiro, the nominee for governor.

Democrats are deeply concerned about their narrow majorities in the House and Senate as voters sour on Biden’s leadership amid surging inflation, crime concerns and widespread pessimism about the direction of the country. History suggests that Democrats, as the party in power, will suffer significant losses in the midterms.

Even before arriving in Pennsylvania, Biden was dealing with a fresh political mess after upsetting some in his party for promoting plans to shut down fossil fuel plants in favor of green energy. While he made the comments in California the day before, the fossil fuel industry is a major employer in Pennsylvania.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the president owed coal workers across the country an apology.

“Being cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country who literally put their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting,” Manchin said.

Former President Donald Trump will finish the day courting voters in a working-class region in the southwestern corner of the state Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Senate nominee, and Doug Mastriano, who running for governor.

The attention on Pennsylvania underscores the stakes in 2022 and beyond for the tightly contested state. The Oz-Fetterman race could decide the Senate majority — and with it, Biden's agenda and judicial appointments for the next two years. The governor's contest will determine the direction of state policy and control of the state's election infrastructure heading into the 2024 presidential contest.

Polls show a close contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Shapiro, the state attorney general, leads in polls over Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel who some Republicans believe is too extreme to win a general election in a state Biden narrowly carried two years ago.

Obama acknowledged that voters are anxious after suffering through “some tough times” in recent years, citing the pandemic, rising crime and surging inflation.

“The Republican like to talk about it, but what’s their answer, what’s their economic policy?” Obama asked. “They want to gut Social Security. They want to gut Medicare. They want to give rich folks and big corporations more tax cuts.”

Obama and Fetterman hugged on stage after the speeches were over.

“Today, Dr. Oz is going to be standing with Donald Trump,” Fetterman quipped.

Obama's appearance in Pittsburgh marked his first time campaigning in Pennsylvania this year, though he has been the party's top surrogate in the final sprint to Election Day. Obama campaigned in recent days in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona.

As Biden's approval numbers sag, the current president has been a far less visible presence in battleground states. He's spending more time in Democratic-leaning states where he's more welcome.

Biden opened his day in Democratic-leaning Illinois campaigning with Rep. Lauren Underwood, a two-term suburban Chicago lawmaker who is nn a close race.

In a speech, Biden ticked through several of his administration’s achievements, including the Inflation Reduction Action, passed in August by the Democratic-led Congress. It includes several health care provisions popular among elderly people and the less well-off, including a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket medical expenses and a $35 monthly cap per prescription of insulin. The new law also requires companies that raise prices faster than overall inflation to pay Medicare a rebate.

“I wish I could say Republicans in Congress helped make it happen,” Biden said of the legislation that passed along party lines.

Yet his comments from the day before about the energy industry may have been getting more attention.

“It’s also now cheaper to generate electricity from wind and solar than it is from coal and oil,” Biden said Friday in Southern California. “We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar.”

Pennsylvania has largely transitioned away from coal, but fossil fuel companies remain a major employer in the state.

The White House has worried privately for weeks that concerns about Fetterman's health might undermine his candidacy. Fetterman is still recovering from a stroke he suffered in May. He jumbled words and struggled to complete sentences in his lone debate against Oz last month, although medical experts say he's recovering well from the health scare.

Obama addressed Fetterman’s stroke directly.

“John’s stroke did not change who he is. It didn’t change what he cares about,” he said.

Despite his lingering health challenges, Fetterman railed against Oz and castigated the former New Jersey resident as an ultrawealthy carpetbagger who will say or do anything to get elected.

“I’ll be the 51st vote to elimaite the filibuster, to raise the minimum wage,” Fetterman said. “Please send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey.”

Oz has worked to craft a moderate image in the general election and focused his attacks on Fetterman's progressive positions on criminal justice and drug decriminalization. Still, Oz has struggled to connect with some voters, including Republican voters who think he’s too close to Trump, too liberal or inauthentic.

Trump's late rally in Latrobe is part of a late blitz that will also take him to Florida and Ohio. He's hoping a strong GOP showing will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he's expected to launch in the days or weeks after polls close.

Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans.

At a rally Thursday night in Iowa, traditionally home of the first contest on the presidential nominating calendar, Trump repeatedly referenced his 2024 White House ambitions.

After talking up his first two presidential runs, he told the crowd: “Now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably. Very, very, very probably.”

“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Very soon,” he said.

___

Madhani reported from Joliet, Illinois, and Peoples from New York. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

___

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Marc Levy, Steve Peoples And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 5-star prospects Rob Dillingham, A.J. Johnson from Kanye West's Donda Academy transfer, leaving program in shambles

    On Thursday, Dillingham and Johnson announced they would both be transferring and leaving Donda Academy, essentially ending the Doves' run as an elite national prep team.

  • David Letterman Netflix Show Cut Out Kanye ‘Ye’ West Comments on ‘Nazis’ and Rihanna Payback (Exclusive)

    Audience members at the live taping said it was "shocking" the comments were removed

  • Kyrie Irving was suspended for promoting an antisemitic film. Here are the origins of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and its extremist sects.

    The Black Hebrew Israelite movement argues that white Jews 'stole' their birthright. Their beliefs have been echoed by celebrities like Kanye West.

  • UPDATE 3-Biden predicts Democrat midterms win, says economy improving

    U.S. President Joe Biden, battling to show restive voters he has boosted the economy, touted his economic policies on Friday and said he planned to talk with oil companies about high prices and record profits, as he predicted Democrats will prevail in Tuesday's midterms despite polls showing Republican gains. On a three-day, four-state campaign swing, Biden stopped at Viasat Inc., a U.S. communications firm in Carlsbad, California, to tout efforts to increase semiconductor chip production and resolve supply chain issues that erupted early in his presidency. With some Republican support, Biden signed into law in August the Chips and Science Act to jumpstart domestic semiconductor production in response to slowed production of automobiles and high-tech products like those built by Viasat.

  • 2 people charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of teen

    One man and one minor have been charged with first-degree murder in the December 2021 shooting death of John Ndayishimiye in Ottawa, according to a police news release issued Friday. Noel Perez, 26, of Ottawa and the minor are also being charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a second person during the same incident. Hantel Hersi, 23, is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder and attempted murder. The three appeared in court Friday and have been remanded into custody, the

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. announces $400 million in new military aid for Ukraine

    The United States on Friday announced an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, including refurbishing T-72 tanks and missiles for HAWK air defense systems for Kyiv. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters that the U.S. would pay for 45 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to be refurbished and fund refurbishing some missiles for HAWK air defense systems. Singh said in addition to the funds to refurbish the HAWK missiles, the pledged $400 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds would refurbish the Soviet-era Czech tanks and give them "advanced optics, communications and armor packages."

  • Chiarelli's 'unwelcome' harassment violated code of conduct, report finds

    WARNING: Some readers may find details of this story offensive or upsetting. Coun. Rick Chiarelli bullied and harassed a young female staffer by offering to pay her money to pick up a man from a Montreal nightclub and perform a sexual act on him, according to a report from the City of Ottawa's integrity commissioner. The report from Karen Shepherd, released publicly late Friday afternoon, is the third set of damning findings involving Chiarelli's conduct to come out of the integrity commissioner

  • Mother of Quebec infant recovered from river after car crash has died of her injuries

    LAVAL, Que. — Police in the Montreal suburb of Laval say a mother who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that plunged into a river one week ago with her two children aboard has died of her injuries. Laval police Const. Erika Landry confirmed the death of the 40-year-old woman earlier this morning. The woman, her one-month old boy and four-year-old girl were in the car when it ended up in the shallow waters of the Rivière-des-Mille-Îles on Oct. 28 just before 5 p.m. The girl survived and was relea

  • Elon Musk ruthlessly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He's the latest in a long line of Silicon Valley giants to face Musk's wrath, from Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg.

    Musk is known for his fiery temper and cutthroat tweets. Just hours after taking ownership of Twitter, he fired CEO Parag Agrawal.

  • Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group known as The Elders told Associated Press executives that the U.N.’s most powerful organ, the Security Council, needs to address the paralyzing impact of its vetoes, and the secretary-general of the 193-member world organization ne

  • Voices: This is how much abortion will actually affect the midterm election results

    Polling is mixed on whether Americans are changing their votes after the overturn of Roe v Wade. It’s worth looking at the numbers closely to parse out what’s really happening

  • Meyers Says ‘Obama Is Right’ About Electing ‘TV Idiots’ After Trump: Could Get Government ‘Filled With the Cast of F-Boy Island’ (Video)

    Meyers also suggested replacing elections with reality TV show obstacle courses

  • Anna Faris shares thoughts on ex-husband Chris Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger

    ‘It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness,’ actor said

  • The number of Mexican asylum seekers in Canada has increased dramatically

    MONTREAL — Canada has seen a spike in the number of Mexicans seeking asylum here this year, with the vast majority of them coming to Montreal. They say they are fleeing Mexico in search of jobs and safety, but statistics show most applicants from the country are rejected. Ricardo Santos, 28, arrived at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Oct. 4. He says that although he did not know much about Canada, there was a direct flight to Montreal from Mexico City. "I left because there is no work

  • Lisa Snowdon says it's 'still hard to talk about' five-year domestic abuse ordeal

    Lisa Snowdon spoke to podcast host Kate Thornton about the domestic violence she suffered in her youth and her recent struggles with the menopause.

  • Ottawa Senators won't comment on report saying team could soon be for sale

    The Ottawa Senators are not commenting on a report published Tuesday that said the team's board of directors are lining up for a potential sale, months after the passing of owner Eugene Melnyk. Los Angeles-based Sportico reports the Sens have hired Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP), a sport banking firm that acts as an arranger in sales of professional sports teams — like a real estate agent. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Senators said the organization would not comment on the report. Bruce Firest

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Doncic's 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night. The only other NBA player to score 30 or more points in the first eight games of a season was Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in the first eight of the 1959-60 season and the first 23 of 1962-63. Doncic played 37 minutes and passed the 30-point mark with 18.7 seconds left in the third quarter on a turnaround fadeaway ju

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.